'Nomadland' Triumphs at BAFTA Awards as Best Film

"Nomadland" won best film award at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday after securing three other awards.
Frances McDormand, who starred in the movie, was named best actress, and the film's cinematographer, Joshua James Richards, received a prize for best cinematography.
BAFTA has announced the winner in its Twitter account, marking the movie's fourth award.
"We would like to dedicate this award to the nomadic community, who so generously welcomed us into their lives", Chloe Zhao, the movie's director, said in her speech. "They shared with us their dreams, their struggles and their deep sense of dignity [...] Thank you again, members of the BAFTA, we hope to see you down the road."
And finally, the one we’ve all been waiting for, the winner of Best Film at this year’s #EEBAFTAs is … Nomadland, taking its fourth BAFTA of the evening! pic.twitter.com/3IAJPSEmJP— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021
"Nomadland" tells the story of a woman who leaves her hometown after her husband's death to become "houseless" and travel around the United States. The motion picture also triumphed at Critics' Choice Movie Awards and Golden Globe Awards.
All comments
Show new comments (0)