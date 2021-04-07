Register
01:32 GMT07 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A nurse draws from a vial of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

    Big Pharma Offers Veiled Threats as US Lawmakers Defend COVID-19 Vaccine Patent-Breaking Law

    LUCY NICHOLSON
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1f/1082501176_0:250:3072:1978_1200x675_80_0_0_ef344106509b38425a04b2b7fef46e53.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202104071082558876-big-pharma-offers-veiled-threats-as-us-lawmakers-defend-covid-19-vaccine-patent-breaking-law/

    With much of the Global South expected to lag several years behind Western nations in their COVID-19 vaccination efforts, popular pressure is mounting for Western governments to relax or waive patent laws on the drugs’ formulae, allowing their manufacture abroad, but cutting into pharmaceutical giants’ profits.

    On Monday, the comment period for revising the Bayh-Dole Act, a 1980 health care law allowing the US government to “march in” and break patents for drugs made using federal funds if regulators determine the price is exorbitantly high. The change, initiated by former US President Donald Trump, would weaken the act by denying the federal government the right to do so based on price alone.

    In response, a group of nearly three dozen Democratic lawmakers has lobbied the Biden administration to withdraw the rule. Their efforts are supported by newly minted Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, who as California attorney general lobbied the Trump administration on behalf of several US states in 2020 to use the “march in” power to slash the cost of remdesivir, a COVID-19 therapeutic drug.

    The lawmakers are concerned about the high prices for a number of drugs made using public money, but in particular mention COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

    "Pharmaceutical companies extract the highest prices from the sick and dying, and this proposal would embolden them to charge even higher prices by allowing them to price gouge with impunity," the lawmakers wrote in their March 29 letter.

    While the US government has paid for at least the first vaccination against COVID-19 for every American, in the longer-term, many of the drugmakers are looking toward annual booster shots, anticipating “significant opportunity” to hike prices by nearly 900% once government’s stop being their primary customers, as Pfizer Chief Financial Officer Frank D’Amelio laid out at a meeting with Wall Street investors last month.

    While Pfizer’s vaccine is one of the few to have been made without explicit financial backing via the Trump administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” program, it has nonetheless collected $15 billion in COVID-related products over the last year, including nearly $6 billion just in vaccine purchases by the US government.

    Industry Rallies Around Patents

    However, the Bayh-Doyle Coalition, a group of drugmakers and research firms that banded together at the start of the pandemic to “protect” the act, has protested, issuing a veiled threat that pharma giants might be reluctant to help develop life-saving drugs that could save millions of lives if their profits are in any way threatened.

    "It will stop collaboration," Joe Allen, executive director of the coalition told Roll Call about enforcing march-in rights. "The danger is the next time you have a pandemic, are companies going to jump in to partner with you?"

    The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America industry trade group has also written a letter to Biden asking him to support Trump’s rule change, saying that "eliminating those protections would undermine the global response to the pandemic, including ongoing effort to tackle new variants, create confusion that could potentially undermine public confidence in vaccine safety, and create a barrier to information sharing.”

    International Pressure for WTO Waiver Grows

    However, patent laws aren’t just getting in the way of affordable domestic vaccinations: abroad, the pace of COVID-19 vaccination is highly unequal, with few of the world’s formerly colonized nations expected to fully immunize their populations this year and with First World nations buying up multiple times their population requirements’ worth of shots. 

    The United Nations warned last month that the poorest nations risk being left behind, and may not complete their immunizations until 2024; some nations, such as Haiti, where US-backed President Jovenel Moise has unleashed death squads in an attempt to hold onto power against a rising protest movement that says his term legally expired in February, has no vaccination plans at all. 

    Last month, a group of 80 nations led by South Africa and India renewed their request for the World Trade Organization (WTO) to waive its Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property (TRIPS) agreement rules in order to allow generic versions of COVID-19 vaccines to be manufactured in the poorer nations of the world. WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has countered that Western governments should beef up their production of vaccines instead.

    Standing in the way is a small group of rich nations led by the United States and including the United Kingdom and European Union. Ahead of the WTO meeting last month, the US Chamber of Commerce told Okonjo-Iweala that “proposals to waive intellectual property rights are misguided and a distraction.”

    South Africa Draws AIDS Comparison

    There is precedent for their concern. TRIPS has protected the monopoly on antiretroviral drugs developed by Western pharmaceuticals to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) since it came into force in 1995. Previously, nations had a variety of patent practices, with many not regarding drug patents as part of the public interest, but TRIPS required nations to follow a new global standard on defending company patents for 20 years after their filing.

    As a consequence, the only makers of these vital drugs were Western firms like Pfizer and Gilead, who were able to reap sufficient profits by selling to First World buyers for exorbitant prices that Third World buyers became an afterthought. A yearly regimen on an ARV drug in the US cost an average of $10,000 per year in 2000.

    Peter Rost, a former Pfizer executive-turned-whistleblower, has extensively criticized his former industry, noting that the drug industry’s standard practice “is to set the price at the level where you will maximize revenues. That means you are going to lose some patients because it’s so high, but you’re making up for it because the others are forced to pay that very high price … There’s a very big fear that they would ruin their own business model” if they allowed patent restrictions to wane, he added. “Drug companies are not there to protect the Third World - they’re there to make money. Pure and simple, that’s it.”

    South Africa and India led that fight, too, driven by public pressure from activist groups, and in 1998, the South African parliament passed a law allowing the country to buy anti-HIV drugs at the world’s lowest rates. By 2001, a group of 39 medical companies had sued Johannesburg and lost, and Mumbai-based company Cipla had begun defiantly making its own generic antiretroviral drug available to buyers at just $350 per year, or less than $1 per day, bringing it within reach of millions of AIDS sufferers as the epidemic’s epicenter shifted to Africa.

    At the WTO meeting in March, South Africa’s delegates drew a direct comparison to the HIV/AIDS crisis in Africa, which has killed more than 11 million people on the continent and infected some 38 million people globally. 

    In February, IAVI and Scripps Research announced the results of a phase 1 clinical trial for a ‘landmark” HIV vaccine based on Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed with Operation Warp Speed backing. The vaccine reportedly boasts a 97% effectiveness rate.

    Related:

    Sputnik V Vaccine Protects Against South African Coronavirus Strain, Developer Says
    China Donates 150,000 Vaccine Doses to El Salvador, President Bukele Says
    WHO Does Not Back COVID-19 Vaccine Passports For Time Being, Spokesperson Confirms
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, World Trade Organization (WTO), patent, developing countries, vaccine, HIV/AIDs, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman carries dogs in costume during the Easter Bonnet parade on Fifth Avenue in midtown on April 4, 2021 in New York City. The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue was going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols were in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
    2021 NYC Easter Bonnet Parade
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse