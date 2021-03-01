Register
21:00 GMT01 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Videos: Huge Demonstrations Rock Haiti as Opposition to Moïse’s Claimed Extended Term Grows

    © AP Photo / Dieu Nalio Chery
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082222555_0:116:3072:1844_1200x675_80_0_0_30d23b72971d3744116ed5bd0cac5a8b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202103011082223116-videos-huge-demonstrations-rock-haiti-as-opposition-to-moses-claimed-extended-term-grows/

    In the aftermath of Haiti’s catastrophic 2010 earthquake, the US helped the right-wing Tet Kale Party take and retain power, including backing the controversial delays in the 2015 election at the heart of the present crisis.

    Huge protests swept across Haiti’s capital of Port-au-Prince over the weekend, as well as a number of other provincial towns, as Haitians took to the streets by the tens of thousands to demand President Jovenel Moïse step down.

    They carried signs and sung songs and chants demanding an end to his power grab last month, as well as to the violence of gangs allied with his government, which have terrorized communities with kidnappings and killings.

    ​The protesters hold that Moïse’s last day in office should have been February 7. However, he claims that a year’s delay in him taking office means he now gets an extra year as head of state. Those who oppose his claims have been subjected to increasing violence and repression.

    People were particularly enraged by the killing of 63-year-old pediatrician Ernst Pady, who was shot by gangsters during an attempted abduction on Sunday morning.

    "We have a president that we no longer recognise because his term is over,” protester Moise Gueslin told Agence France-Presse. “Look at how a doctor was killed: is it possible to live in a country like this?"

    ​Meanwhile, others demanded an “economic revolution” undoing the carefully manicured dependency of Haiti on the United States, including one person who came astride a mule and dressed up as Jean-Jacques Dessalines, the former slave-turned-general who led the successful slave revolution in 1804 that ousted the French colonists and established Haiti as the first Black republic in the western hemisphere. Dessalines’ name has been constantly invoked amid the demonstrations against Moïse, who is seen as symbolizing the ostracism and victimization imposed on Haiti by colonial powers ever since its independence.

    ​By some estimates, 100,000 people marched in Port-au-Prince alone; at the huge rallies, they taunted Helen la Lime, the UN Special Representative in Haiti, a former US diplomat and figure they see as helping orchestrate the present crisis, for chronically underestimating the size of the anti-Moïse demonstrations in her reports.

    ​From 2004 until 2017, the UN maintained thousands of peacekeeping troops in the country, many of which were found complicit in everything from widespread sexual abuse of Haitian citizens to having caused the nation’s first Cholera outbreak.

    Protests Outside DC Embassy

    On Monday, protesters in Washington, DC, demonstrated outside the Haitian Embassy in solidarity with the struggle in Haiti, and to demand the Biden administration end its support for Moïse.

    “With the election of US president Joe Biden, folks believed this so-called ‘champion’ of fair elections and the rule of law - who had expressed a commitment that ‘Black Lives Matter’ - would rally to the side of Haitians and end US support for the dictatorship,” the Black Alliance for Peace, which called the protest, said in a statement. “But that did not happen.”

    “It did not matter that Moïse ruled by decree, that he violated the rights of his people and that the majority of the people wanted him gone. What mattered to the Biden administration was the purpose Moïse served in US plans for the Caribbean and Latin American region,” they added. “The values that the United States and Western Europeans pretend to uphold - like democracy and human rights - are dead letters when it comes to the fundamental human rights of the peoples of the global South.”

    ​They also called attention to the wider struggle of Black people around the globe, calling for US Africa Command to leave the African continent as well as expressing solidarity with Black workers in Alabama who are presently engaged in a fierce struggle to become the first-ever unionized Amazon workers.

    'Worse Than the Duvaliers'

    As Sputnik reported at the time, the Haitian Superior Judiciary Council ruled Moïse’s term was over on February 7, his five-year term having expired. There having been no elections for a replacement head of state, the opposition presented Supreme Court judge Mecene Jean-Louis as the interim president until new presidential and parliamentary elections could be organized. In response, Moïse had Jean-Louis and nearly two dozen others arrested and claimed to have foiled a coup d’etat.

    During the 2015 Haitian presidential elections, Tet Kale Party candidate Moïse handily won the first round, but after widespread voter fraud a runoff election was held after much delay, which Moïse also won; as a result, he took office on February 7, 2017, instead of February 7, 2016. According to Al Jazaeera, the Haitian constitution mandates a 5-year term for the president beginning on February 7, but also says that if the election is delayed, the president immediately takes office but his mandate is considered to have begun “on February 7 in the year of the election.”

    Now, he has proposed changes to the 1987 Haitian Constitution, which dates to the re-establishment of democracy following the ouster of longtime dictator Jean-Claude “Baby Doc” Duvalier the year prior. The changes would further enhance the power of the presidency, including by removing the office of the prime minister, a figure who at present can only be dismissed by the National Assembly.

    Pierre Esperance, coordinator of the Haitian human-rights group National Network in Defence of Human Rights (RNDDH), told Al Jazeera that Moïse’s government “ is worse than those of the Duvaliers,” who ruled with an iron first from 1957 to 1986. “The United States, Canada, the UN and the European Union are endorsing the excesses of power. The people have the last word to thwart this dictatorship.”

    Related:

    ‘Left in Misery’: UN Peacekeepers Fathered, Abandoned Hundreds of Babies in Haiti
    ‘Haiti is at War With Venezuela’: Protesters Seek Moïse’s Ouster for Toeing US Anti-Caracas Line
    US Lawmakers Urge ‘Haitian-led Democratic Transition’ After State Dept Backs Moise’s Power Claims
    Tags:
    The Black Alliance for Peace, violence, constitutionality, protests, DC Embassy, Haiti
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Kate Hudson in a handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, 28 February 2021.
    78th Golden Globes Red Carpet: Best Looks and Highlights
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse