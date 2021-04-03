Biden Backs Haiti Coup; Georgia Voting Laws Draw Backlash; Derek Chauvin Trial

Peace activists are concerned that President Biden is supporting the coup government of Jovenel Moise in Haiti, as he uses extreme violence against unarmed protesters.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to review the important stories for the week. The Derek Chauvin trial continues as court watchers hang on the testimony of each witness. Also, protests are being held on five continents opposing brutal US sanctions against Cuba, and President Biden's foreign policy seems to be following the hawkish path forged by the Trump administration.

Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in the Economics and Politics Departments at St. Mary's College of California, joins us to discuss the economy. President Biden has introduced an infrastructure plan that is making its way through Congress with little support from GOP members. Also, progressives push Biden for student loan cancellation, and the economy is reacting to the recent injection of capital.

Greg Palast, investigative reporter, joins us to discuss the Georgia voting laws. Georgia's recent voting legislation is creating a significant backlash. Major corporations and sports organizations are considering cancelling events and scores of Black CEOs from major corporations have sent a letter voicing their opposition.

Netfa Freeman, Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM., Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer and Ajamu Baraka, former VP Candidate for the Green Party, join us to discuss US imperialism in the Global South. President Biden has tasked Vice President Kamala Harris to work on the issue of immigration by injecting money into the nations from which many refugees are fleeing. Also, global imperialists and resource pirates are horrified that former Brazilian president Lula De Silva appears poised to defeat US-backed right-wing strongman Jair Bolsonaro.

Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, and Prof. Linwood Tauheed, ass ociate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, join us to discuss this week's important stories. The Biden White House is considering a number of executive orders to change gun laws. Also, Palestinian leaders refuse to speak with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and our guests to discuss the latest details of the Derek Chauvin trial.

