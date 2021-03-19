Register
07:03 GMT19 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals - Santa Monica, California, US, 23 February 2019 - Armie Hammer

    Armie Hammer Reportedly Under Investigation Over Claims He 'Violently' Raped Woman for 'Four Hours'

    © REUTERS / DANNY MOLOSHOK
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/13/1082389938_0:0:2552:1435_1200x675_80_0_0_add735fc89d012d19c0ac3047a80e0ca.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202103191082390087-armie-hammer-reportedly-under-investigation-over-claims-he-violently-raped-woman-for-four-hours/

    ‘The Social Network’ star Armie Hammer has been involved in a ‘cannibalism’ row after an anonymous Instagram account shared a series of messages allegedly from the actor which suggested that he was fantasising about eating parts of female bodies and drinking women's blood. Hammer denied all the allegations.

    The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating claims that US actor Armie Hammer “violently” raped a woman almost four years ago.

    The probe was reportedly opened when the police were contacted by the attorney of an alleged victim on 3 February, according to the New York Times and CNN. After speaking to the accuser, the department’s Special Assault Section launched an investigation into Hammer, Los Angeles police spokeswoman Norma Eisenman confirmed on Thursday.

    The probe was revealed after an accuser, a 24-year-old woman identified as Effie, came forward during an online news conference on Thursday to claim that Hammer “violently raped” her for “four hours” on 24 April 2017. The alleged encounter took place in Los Angeles; the couple is said to have been in an on-and-off relationship between 2016 and 2020 after meeting on Facebook, when the woman was 20 years old.

    Effie, who spoke alongside women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred, who organised the conference, said that during their relationship, the actor had “mentally, emotionally and sexually” abused her but the things got out of hand on the day of the alleged rape.

    “During those four hours, I tried to get away but he wouldn't let me. I thought he was going to kill me,” the Europe-based woman unveiled while sobbing.

    She claims that Hammer has repeatedly slammed her head against the wall during the act and “committed other acts of violence” to which she didn’t consent, including beating her feet with a crop, which left her unable to walk without pain for the next week.

    Effie said that the developments left her suicidal and completely “in shock” as she apparently couldn’t believe that someone she “loved did that” to her but tried to justify his actions as a “twisted form of love”.

    A woman who identified herself only as Effie stands next to U.S. actor Armie Hammer, who she accused on March 18, 2021 of raping her in 2017, in an undated photograph. Hammer's lawyer called the allegation outrageous and said that all the actor's sexual relationships were completely consensual. Courtesy of Gloria Allred/Handout via REUTERS
    © REUTERS / Courtesy of Gloria Allred
    A woman who identified herself only as Effie stands next to U.S. actor Armie Hammer, who she accused on March 18, 2021 of raping her in 2017, in an undated photograph. Hammer's lawyer called the allegation "outrageous" and said that all the actor's sexual relationships were "completely consensual." Courtesy of Gloria Allred/Handout via REUTERS

    Hammer’s attorney Andrew Brettler has denied the allegations as “outrageous” maintaining that the actor’s interactions will all his partners “have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory." Hammer’s conversation with Effie proves this, the lawyer insists.

    "As recently as July 18, 2020, [Effie] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her,” Brettler said in a statement sent to the media.

    The attorney argued that “it was never Mr. Hammer's intention to embarrass or expose” the woman’s “fetishes or kinky sexual desires” but things have now escalated. Brettler accompanied his statement by an alleged screenshot of conversation between Hammer and Effie.

    The woman is the latest person to speak against 34-year-old Hammer, who had been married to TV star Elizabeth Chambers from 2010 to 2020.

    The “Call Me By Your Name” star was also accused by his ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich of being emotionally abusive and expressing desire to “barbecue and eat” her on one occasion. Another person, Paige Lorenze, said that the actor wanted to bruise her as a kind of “branding” technique for other people to see it.

    The women came forward with their accounts of sexual experiences with Hammer after an anonymous Instagram account “House of Effie” shared screenshots of alleged DMs from the actor to other females suggesting that he was into cannibalism fantasies and sexual abuse, as well as blood-drinking and finger-cutting fetishes. It’s unclear whether the Instagram account has anything to do with the new accuser.

    The actor responded to accusations in January insisting that all his extramarital affairs were “completely consensual”.

    Tags:
    cannibalism, assault, rape, Armie Hammer, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A handout picture provided by the Israeli Antiquities Authority shows archaeologists Haim Cohen (L) and Naama Sukenik transporting an ancient basket excavated from the Muraba'at cave in the Judean Desert near the Dead Sea.
    Fantastic Finds of Past Hundred Years: Israeli Archaeologists Discover Dead Sea Scrolls, Other Items
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse