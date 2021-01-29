Register
11:49 GMT29 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Armie Hammer attends a screening of Hotel Mumbai hosted by Bleecker Street and ShivHans Pictures at the Museum of Modern Art on Sunday, 17 March 2019, in New York, US.

    Armie Hammer’s Ex-Wife Speaks For the First Time After Cannibalism and Abuse Allegations

    © AP Photo / Charles Sykes
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0f/1081773417_0:269:2499:1675_1200x675_80_0_0_66d79667ecd9fad610300baaed00708b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202101291081919246-armie-hammers-ex-wife-speaks-for-the-first-time-after-cannibalism-and-abuse-allegations/

    The star of The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Free Fire and the Social Network has not yet commented on statements made by the two women he reportedly dated after he broke up with his wife, Elizabeth Chambers. However, he has been dropped from another project The Offer, a drama series where he was set to portray movie producer.

    Armie Hammer’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers has broken her silence over the cannibalism and abuse allegations made against her husband. The 38-year-old wrote a short comment on an Instagram post put up by the Just Jared entertainment news portal which announced a new movie that will be directed by Luca Guadagnino and feature Timothee Chalamet, both of whom worked with Hammer on the film, Call Me by Your Name.

    The report said that Hammer will be reuniting with the pair for a film which will be a mix of horror and love about… cannibalism.

    "The project is based on the novel Bones & All by Camille DeAngelis, which follows Maren Yearly on a cross-country trip as she searches for the father she's never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her," the Hollywood Reporter wrote.

    Commenting on the post about movie, Chambers simply wrote: "No. Words." 

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs)

    Previously people close to Chambers who spoke with media said the woman was in “shock” and “had not processed” the allegations made against the actor.

    Screenshots of Messages and Statements from Ex-Girlfriends

    At the beginning of January an Instagram user @HouseofEffie shared screenshots of messages, which allegedly had been sent by Hammer.

    One of the read:

    "I need to drink your blood… I need your blood. I crave it. Will you give it to me tomorrow? I’m intense! I need your blood. I want you to feed me with it."

    The other read:

    "Would you come and be my property till you die? If I wanted to cut off one of your toes and keep it with me in my pocket so I always had a piece of you in my possession?"

    The actor was scornful when asked about these messages allegedly sent by him, but dropped out of a forthcoming movie with Jennifer Lopez.

    "I’m not responding to these bullshit claims - but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that," the actor said in a statement.

    After that, two young women came forward saying that Hammer wanted to "eat" their ribs and accused the actor of manipulating them into engaging in master-slave fetishes.

    The actor did not respond to these allegations but has again dropped out of another project.

    Hammer married Elizabeth Chambers in May 2010. They have two children – daughter Harper Grace, six, and four-year-old son Ford Douglas Armand. In July 2020 the couple announced their split.

    Both posted the following statement on their Instagram account:

    "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage."
    Tags:
    scandal, BDSM, cannibalism, Armie Hammer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Two men take photographs at the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on 27 January 2021.
    Water Spray Turning To Ice: How Niagara Falls Gets Covered in Ice in Winter
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse