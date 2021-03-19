Register
02:36 GMT19 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and One Young World at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain October 25, 2019.

    The Sun Paid Private Detective a Little Over $2,000 to Get Meghan Markle's Personal Data - Report

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/13/1082388275_0:215:3072:1943_1200x675_80_0_0_5778a344b4a0e9001117b2afd49d44c8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202103191082387788-the-sun-paid-private-detective-a-little-over-2000-to-get-meghan-markles-personal-data---report/

    In 2016, the famous UK tabloid, The Sun, published a fresh article on Prince Harry's new romantic affair with American actress Meghan Markle. The story quickly grew into an intriguing series in which the love developed surrounded by hoaxes, tightly riveting the eyes of philistines, as it turned out for years to come.

    The Sun purportedly paid a Los Angeles-based private investigator a little more than $2,000 to obtain Meghan Markle's personal details when news of Prince Harry's relationship with her first emerged over four years ago, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

    According to the report, the Sun's New York-based editor James Beal turned to the help of private investigator Daniel Portley-Hanks, better known as "Danno" in some circles, to obtain the much-desired information.

    Portley-Hanks reportedly sold details on Meghan Markle and her family, including even her ex-husband, to The Sun for a modest sum of $2,055, all for restricted information, including addresses, phone numbers, emails, and Social Security numbers.

    Sold information he provided the tabloid reached a pinnacle in a series of exclusives scrutinizing all the ins and outs of the beloved of the British prince, including how Harry presumably "besieged" the actress with texts asking for a date, and how Markle's estranged half-sister Samantha described her as a "social climber," who had an "ambition to become a princess," the investigator reportedly admitted to the outlet.

    FILE PHOTO: Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, looks on as Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, gives a speech, during a visit to the Youth Employment Services (YES) Hub in Tembisa township, near Johannesburg, South Africa, October 2, 2019
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    'Confused Royalty with Celebrity': Meghan Markle Sought Royal Status to Gain 'New Global Platform', Biographer Claims
    The information provided also purportedly prompted reporters to contact the future Duchess of Sussex's father Thomas Markle, who had a tense quarrel with his daughter in a series of letters and interviews that continued in the tabloids even after Markle married Prince Harry in 2018, thus succeeding in becoming a princess.

    Under US law it is illegal for private investigators, who are allowed to access one's personal information on behalf of their clients for court's use, to pass the data obtained under their licenses to any media organizations.

    "I strongly believe that James Beal knew that what I was providing him was obtained illegally," Portley-Hanks, who is retired after a decades-long spanning career is quoted from his affidavit in the report as saying.

    The investigator explained that the newspaper sent him a letter that he was ought to sign, where he obliged himself not to "use any illegal methods to locate people or do background checks," though the journalists later got in touch with him "and said, ‘But if you want to get work, keep doing what you’ve been doing,’ with a nod and a wink.”

    In a revealing two-hour sit-down with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry discussed their hostile experience with the British media, alluding to the fact that the British media's over-the-top attention to their private life was one of the factors in the Sussex's decision to step down as senior royals.

    Related:

    'Tears, Sneers and Dark Skin Snubs’: Is There an 'Other Side' to Meghan & Harry's 'Explosive' Claims
    Prince William is 'Deeply Distressed' That Harry Shared Their Talk With Meghan's Friend, Report Says
    Trump Says He'd 'Have a Stronger Feeling Toward Running' for POTUS if Meghan Markle Joined 2024 Race
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Quietly Dealt With Man Who Trespassed Into Their Property'
    Tags:
    royal family, royal couple, royals, Prince Harry, detective, The Sun newspaper, Meghan Markle
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A handout picture provided by the Israeli Antiquities Authority shows archaeologists Haim Cohen (L) and Naama Sukenik transporting an ancient basket excavated from the Muraba'at cave in the Judean Desert near the Dead Sea.
    Fantastic Finds of Past Hundred Years: Israeli Archaeologists Discover Dead Sea Scrolls, Other Items
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse