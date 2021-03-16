Register
02:32 GMT16 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An arrangement of UK daily newspapers photographed as an illustration in Brenchley, Kent on March 9, 2021, shows front page headlines reporting on the story of the interview given by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wife of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, to Oprah Winfrey, which aired on UK broadcaster ITV.

    Half-Sister Claims Meghan Markle's Marriage Will End 'in Divorce', Unless 'Damage' Is Undone

    © AFP 2021 / BEN STANSALL
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/10/1082353767_0:109:3072:1837_1200x675_80_0_0_57e835356038ef02831707adce6bfbd6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202103161082352994-half-sister-claims-meghan-markles-marriage-will-end-in-divorce-unless-damage-is-undone/

    The Duchess of Sussex said in her explosive recent CBS interview with Oprah, among many things, that her older half-sister "doesn't know" her and that she was raised as an "only child." However, these claims were dismissed as "not true" by her half-sister, who shared a series of joint photos taken over the course of many years.

    Meghan Markle's paternal half-sister, Samantha, alleged that her marriage to Prince Harry will end in divorce unless they receive "extensive counseling" and work towards apologizing to anyone they might have hurt, adding that they "have not been honest."

    "I see it ending in divorce unless they get extensive counseling and can agree to work on being honest, to work on apologies to everyone that they've damaged in the course of this bull in a china shop two-year spiel," Samantha Markle spoke out on Monday about the royal couple's marriage in her interview with TMZ. "I mean, nothing about any of this has been honest, and the damage to the Royals has been massive - especially now."

    The older Markle sister suggested that Prince Harry could be "questioning" the marriage, and it may "get nasty" unless he "starts dissenting or pulling back from her."

    "Maybe he's already questioning it, he has to be if he has a functioning frontal lobe. Come on, he's not 12," she presumed. "What man would be happy or comfortable like that? And the minute I believe he starts dissenting or pulling back from her, I think it can get nasty unless he has a really good lawyer or they have really good counselors." 

    The 56-year-old half-sister of the Duchess even called for the Sussexes to go on an "apology tour" following the couple's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they also accused the royal family of racism.

    Samantha has also accused Meghan of having a "narcissistic personality disorder," claiming that she "did a lot of damage" to their father Thomas Markle while demanding a public apology from her half-sister.

    "She would have to apologize - a public apology, god, I know would be like getting blood from a rock but she did a lot of public damage. Really, I mean I really feel like this thing was all orchestrated that she needs to unravel the damage," she added. "She did a lot of damage to a man who gave her an incredible life - so hurtful, so wrong. She would need to make the first move and, I mean, you know, parents are always unconditionally loving but god, she really hurt him."

    Samantha Markle also admitted that she has no sympathy for 39-year-old Meghan, who revealed during the interview that she struggled with suicidal thoughts during her tenure as a senior member of the British royal family, accusing Meghan of using her "depression as an excuse for treating people like dishrags."

    With regards to Meghan's comments about the Markle family and growing up alone, Samantha said earlier in a follow-up interview that she was surprised to hear her half-sister make such a claim, sharing during the show joint photos taken presumably throughout decades.

    "I don't know how she can say I don't know her and she was an only child. We've got photographs over a lifespan of us together. So how can she not know me?" she asked. 

    Moreover, in the interview, Meghan Markle alleged that Samantha only changed her last name back to Markle after the younger sister began dating Harry, implying that her half-sister was attempting to profit from the public's fascination with her name. Samantha, on the other hand, maintained that this assertion was completely false and allegedly provided additional facts to back her up, namely the petition for changing her name and a bachelor's degree diploma with the name Samantha M Markle on it.

    "I was a Markle before she was," she said. "I thought that was kind of weird that she would say I only changed my name back when she met Harry. Markle has always been my name."

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a series of allegations about their time as working royals during the almost two-hour interview. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that there was concern within the royal family over the skin color of their future children, as well as a lack of mental health support as the pair faced a "constant barrage" of negative press coverage.

    The Sussexes stepped down from their senior royal duties in January 2020 to achieve "financial independence" and have since relocated to the US state of California.

    Related:

    Tucker Carlson Slams Meghan Markle as ‘Manipulative Opportunist’ in TV Rant
    UK's Prince William Says Royal Family 'Not a Racist Family' After Harry, Meghan Claims
    Charlie Hebdo Depicts Queen Kneeling on Meghan Markle's Neck in George Floyd Allusion
    'Team Piers': Donald Trump Reportedly Weighs in With an Opinion on Meghan Markle
    Good Morning Britain Loses 500,000 Viewers as Piers Morgan Quits Over Attack on Meghan Markle
    'Tears, Sneers and Dark Skin Snubs’: Is There an 'Other Side' to Meghan & Harry's 'Explosive' Claims
    Tags:
    Oprah Winfrey, Samantha Markle, royal family, royals, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman gazes on early blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo on 14 March 2021.
    Sea of Pink and White: Japan Admires Early Cherry Blossoms
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse