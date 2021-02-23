French Actor Gerard Depardieu Reportedly Charged With Rape

French actor Gerard Depardieu has been charged with rape and sexual assault in a 2018 case, AFP reported, citing a judicial source.
The Oscar-nominated actor is accused of having raped a young actress three years ago. Back in December, he was charged in the alleged assault, which is said to have taken place at his Paris apartment in 2018.
An initial investigation into the accusations against the 72-year-old actor was dropped in 2019 over lack of evidence. It was, however, reopened last summer and resulted in criminal charges being filed in December 2020, according to the AFP source.
A lawyer for Depardieu, Herve Temime, told AFP that the actor "completely rejects the accusations".
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)