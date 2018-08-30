Gerard Depardieu Faces Probe Over Alleged Rape, Sex Assaults - Source

According to Depardieu's lawyer, the actor flatly refuted all claims over "any attack, and any rape."

The Paris public prosecutor's office opened a preliminary investigation against French film star Gerard Depardieu over alleged "rapes and sexual assaults" after a complaint had been filed on Monday, a judicial source told AFP Thursday.

Gerard Depardieu "absolutely denies any attack, any rape", his lawyer Herve Termime said commenting on the case.

© AFP 2018 / Loic VENANCE #MeToo Activist Reveals Argento Did Nothing After Receiving Nude Pics of 12YO

The complaint against the famed 69-year-old movie star was filed Monday in the jurisdiction of the prosecutor of Aix-en-Provence (Bouches-du-Rhone.)

According to the lawyer, she regrets "the public nature" of the probe, adding that it thereby causes "a major prejudice" with regard to Depardieu, who innocence, she hopes, "will be recognized." She called for "maximum restraint and moderation" when it comes to the rights of both parties.

Radio RTL reported that the initial complaint had been filed by a young actress, who opened up on alleged sexual harassment incidents, which took place on August 6 and August 13.

According to France's interior ministry, the reporting of sexual assault and rape had risen 31.5% in the last quarter of 2017 compared with the same period in 2016.

Last year French Secretary of State in charge of Gender Equality Marlene Schiappa proposed toughening legislation on sexual violence and harassment. Amendments to the law also stipulate that people who survived violence in their childhood, will be able to apply to the police even after time passes.

Nevertheless, the campaign also drew quite a few critical remarks from the fairer sex and prompted a heated debate as to what harassment entails.

READ MORE: Depardieu Goes Off on Misbehaving Algerians in Marseilles, Sparks Twitter Debate