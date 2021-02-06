Biblical Prophecy Fulfilled After Car-Size 'Orange' Meteorite Falls Into River, Claims Witness

A biblical prophecy was fulfilled when a car-size meteorite fell into a river, claims Peter McDonald, an 80-year-old resident of Darwen in Lancashire. He witnessed the body fall to earth and said that the meteorite was "burning bright orange" and had a "massive tail". What surprised him the most is the way it landed. McDonald initially thought the meteor would fall into the river, but it first hit a dirt track and then landed in the river smashing into pieces.
McDonald collected the pieces and then sent the majority to a local heritage centre - and some shards to a few of his friends. This was 24 years ago. Now he claims that the burning meteorite was part of a biblical prophecy, outlined in the eighth chapter of the Book of Revelation.
"A great star, blazing like a torch, fell from the sky on a third of the rivers and on the springs of water— the name of the star is Wormwood," says the chapter.
McDonald believes more of the prophecies written in the Book of Revelation will come to pass in the near future and noted that one, which spoke about the blazing star, proves we are not alone in the universe.
"Now the prophecies to me are spooky - but they are true, believe it. The prophecy proves there's life over in the stars", said McDonald.
