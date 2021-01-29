Alleged Kim Kardashian Robber Rolls Out Tell-All Book, Shares Bizarre Details About Heist

In 2016, a Paris apartment rented by Kim Kardashian was robbed, with thieves stealing about $10 million of possessions belonging to the celebrity, including a 20-carat diamond ring and a heavily-jeweled box.

Yunice Abbas, one of the alleged thieves who participated in a robbery of an apartment rented by American celebrity Kim Kardashian, has written a tell-all book “I Sequestered Kim Kardashian" about the heist that reveals some hilarious and bizarre details about the venture, according to an outtake published by Closer magazine.

Abbas particularly mocked Kardashian and her assistant, who allegedly called 911 to report the incident, even though they were in the French capital.

"Our two beauties stubbornly tried to call 911 … the emergency call number for the US. Not very efficient when you are in Paris,” the alleged thief claimed in his book, according to the magazine.

In his revelations, Abbas said that Kardashian eventually complied with the robbers who stormed into her suite in Hôtel de Pourtalès looking for jewelry, after she realized "her attackers did not want her life".

He also went on to say that after he snitched Kardashian's cell phone, he received a call from singer Tracy Chapman.

“Right at the moment I cross a police car scouting the neighborhood, I jump at the sound of an incongruous cellphone ringtone,” he wrote. “In front of my incredulous eyes, a name appears on the screen as it lights up. No way, I must be tripping."

According to the book, the criminals managed to glean information about the site with the help of some elderly people.

“What’s more reassuring than the elderly, as peaceful as they are anonymous, to gather a maximum of information on scene,” the thief wrote.

Currently, Abbas is awaiting trial for his role in the heist.

In 2016, five thieves dressed as police officers entered Kardashian's suite in Paris and demanded her to show them her jewelry while holding her on gunpoint. The losses at the time were claimed to be on the order of $10 million.