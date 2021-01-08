Ex-Nanny Tells Media What Has Torn Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Marriage Apart

Following reports that reality TV personality Kim Kardashian and rap star Kanye West are apparently on the brink of divorce, the Kardashians’ former nanny Pam Behan says Kim has done "all she could" to save the marriage, The Sun reports.
In an exclusive interview with the newspaper, Behan said that she "admired" Kim for "trying all she can" to make the marriage with Kanye work, especially for the sake of the couple's children.
"If I could speak to Kim now, I would say to her I want you to be happy, be strong. And at this point I think she is doing the right thing putting the marriage on the line," she said. "There will not be easy days ahead I am sure but she’s an overcomer. If she can get over this mountain, there’s going to be good things in the future for her. Kim is going to be fine, I know it."
Behan also argued that many people can't handle "money, power, fame, success" and that Kanye is a "prime example" of this, which is why "his behaviour has torn the marriage apart."
"I mean, my gosh, how much is the man worth? A billion dollars? That's pressure. Kim can handle it, she's worth the same. But Kanye has struggled," she added. "Nobody says ‘No’ to him, either. The time has come when Kim says no, 'No more of this.'"
Earlier this week, Page Six reported – citing unnamed source – that the couple's divorce is "imminent," and that while the Kim and Kanye will keep the matter "low-key” until it's done, they're already engaged in settlement talks.
All comments
Show new comments (0)