Bruce Willis Says He Made an Error After Refusing to Wear Face Mask in Public

American actor Bruce Willis has broken his silence about his recent collision with pandemic rules, as he was photographed without a mask at a Los Angeles Rite Aid drugstore. On the photo, the Die Hard star can be seen with a bandanna tied around his neck, however, according to reports, he refused to pull it up and left the drugstore without making a purchase.
"It was an error in judgment", Willis told People. "Be safe out there everyone and let's continue to mask up".
Bruce Willis asked to leave pharmacy for refusing to wear a mask https://t.co/V4kcyxUwy3 pic.twitter.com/SORhCJwfEU— New York Post (@nypost) January 12, 2021
Willis is not the first celebrity to have had a problem with wearing a face covering in recent months. Reports earlier suggested that American rapper Lil Pump had been permanently banned from flying with JetBlue after the musician refused to wear a protective mask during a flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Los Angeles, California.
