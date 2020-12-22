Register
07:05 GMT22 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Firefighters

    Swedish Female Firefighters Call to Abolish 'Very Outdated', 'Unjust' Strength Requirements

    © CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/02/1081338105_0:37:1920:1117_1200x675_80_0_0_45de06caad160057f6e0dbcf912f0587.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202012221081535563-swedish-female-firefighters-call-to-abolish-very-outdated-unjust-strength-requirements/

    As of today, merely 5.7 percent of full-time firefighters in Sweden are women. This has been attributed to the fitness tests which are easier to pass for men, who have greater muscle mass.

    The physical requirements to become a firefighter are outdated and disadvantage women, a group of female firefighters told the newspaper Göteborgs-Posten. They have been supported by the head of the rescue service in Greater Gothenburg, who promised a review of fitness tests.

    Anyone who wants to become a firefighter in Sweden must undergo a series of physical tests, which include being able to jump two metres in standing long jump, completing 35 reps of 30 kilo bench presses and running 3,000 metres in 13:15 minutes' time. However, these are so-called guideline values: desirable results, rather than absolute requirements.

    Still, a group of female firefighters argued that these tests are unjust and put women at a disadvantage. One of them is Lisa Dahlqvist, who has worked as a firefighter in Gothenburg for three years and does crossfit at an elite level.

    “There was a very big uproar when I managed it. It was in all the news, and I got a lot of attention, because I'm a woman. But as a guy, you can pass these tests quite easily, because this set of elements benefits guys. It's men's standard right through. When you divide it into such niche elements, it becomes very clear that you exclude female applicants. It is a very outdated idea, yet you stick to it,” she said.

    According to Dahlqvist, the test should be about one's versatility as a whole. Therefore, more nuance should be added to the test, which she called too rigid.

    “I know of no issue that is so infected and sensitive to talk about as a physical requirement for the rescue service. No one dares to talk about it, and especially not the girls themselves. I'm damn tired of this and of seeing girls have their dream shattered time and again,” an anonymous firefighter concurred.

    The female firefighters have garnered the support of Lars Klevensparr, union director at the Greater Gothenburg rescue service. He agreed that too much emphasis is placed on the physical test and announced a review of the tests to be done to see if anything can be changed.

    “I give them credit. After all, it is the group's total ability that should be counted. Then it is not only big hands and strong biceps that count, but it is very much about what is inside the forehead,” Klevensparr told Göteborgs-Posten.

    The 'Kongl. Teknologkoren' choir performs in Seglora church at the open-air museum Skansen on Saint Lucy's Day in Stockholm, Sweden, 13 December 2016.
    © REUTERS / TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery
    'Her Will Be Done': Women Outnumber Men Among Swedish Clergy
    As of today, only 5.7 percent of those who work as full-time firefighters in Sweden are women. According to Göteborgs-Posten, this is partly due to the fitness tests, which men with greater muscle mass pass more easily.

    The Swedish Police Academy places lower strength requirements on women than on men, and has been criticised for endorsing a set of double standards and lowering the overall level of performance.

    “That kind of quota has two negatives. One is that these 'quotas' really are just a finer way of saying 'discrimination', in this case discrimination against male applicants who lose their place to female applicants with poorer results. The second is the damage they do to the confidence to those who are quoted,” Blanche Sande of the think-tank Timbro said in a comment to the video where three policewoman fail to overpower a male criminal.

    Related:

    Swedish Mosque Under Fire For Calling it Sinful for Women to Deny Men 'Legitimate Intimacy'
    Sweden Democrat Women Call to Castrate Paedophiles Amid High-Profile Scandal
    'They Don't Seem to Be Attracted': Swedish Armed Forces Fail to Recruit Enough Women
    Tags:
    women, gender equality, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse