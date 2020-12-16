Ghislaine Maxwell Personal Guard Compares Her to Princess Diana

Earlier on Monday, Ghislaine Maxwell, an alleged madame for the dead American sex offender Jeffrey Esptein, rolled out a renewed offer for bail, proposing around $30 million for her release and claiming her innocence in the procurement of underage female sex slaves.

Ghislaine Maxwell's top personal security guard, whose name was redacted from the renewed bail request, in a letter, compared Maxwell to Princess Diana, voicing concerns that the purported harassment Maxwell faces from the press is similar to that experienced by the late mother of UK royals Prince Harry and Prince William.

A court document, in which Maxwell's legal team proposed $28.5 million for bail, included a letter from the head of her security company, in which the employee declared that Epstein's madame has been the target of reporters and photographers striving for a scoop.

“This kind of behavior is not only harassing, but can be life threatening,” the letter read. "A good example is the case of Princess Diana, who unfortunately lost her life due to press intrusion into her personal space.”

Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997, while trying to escape from paparazzi.

Maxwell's security employee described himself as someone who had served 25 years in the UK military and protected "the UK's third richest person", not elaborating on their name.

According to the security guard statement, Maxwell also did not attempt to avoid her arrest in July, but tried to follow his "agreed-upon procedure to protect herself in the event of a potential threat to her safety or security".

"When the guard saw the FBI agents walking up the driveway to the house, he again assumed that they were members of the press[]. Accordingly, he radioed Ms. Maxwell to alert her that the press was on the grounds and approaching the house []", the court document said. "In accordance with the procedure that Ms. Maxwell’s security personnel had put in place for such an event, Ms. Maxwell moved away from the windows and into a safe room inside the house. (Id.). Ms. Maxwell was not trying to avoid arrest; she was simply following the established security protocols to protect herself from what had been informed was an ambush by the press".

Maxwell filed her renewed bail offer on Monday, pleading to be released to home confinement with GPS monitoring and 24/7 guards to await trial on six federal indictments that charge her with procurement of underage girls for the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

© AP Photo / New York State Sex Offender Registry FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on Thursday, July 2, 2020, on charges she helped procure underage sex partners for the financier

She is believed to be Epstein's madame, who was recruiting and grooming young girls for Epstein and allegedly participating in their sexual abuse. She continues to deny the accusations.

Epstein was convicted for sex trafficking and died behind bars in 2019.