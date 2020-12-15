Ghislaine Maxwell Renews Bail Request, Offers $28.5 Million

Ghislaine Maxwell is an alleged 'madam' to the deceased American financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was convicted on sex trafficking charges and Maxwell is accused of procuring underage teenage girls to Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell rolled out a new bail deal, offering $28.5 million for her release on bail and "vehemently maintaining her innocence", according to a court document.

"Ms. Maxwell now proposes the following $28.5 million bail package, which is exceptional on its scope and puts at risk everything that Ms. Maxwell has - all of her and her spouse's assets, her family's livelihood, and the financial security of her closest friends and family - if she were to flee, which she has no intention of doing", a statementr from her legal team contained within the court filing reveals.

According to Maxwell's lawyers, the UK-born socialite is being held under "oppressive conditions that are unprecedented for a non-violent pretrial detainee" and "jeopardize her physical health and psychological wellbeing".

Ghislaine Maxwell's filing requesting bail makes 28 references to her spouse, widely believed to be Scott Borgerson. Also indicates that their net worth is $22.5 million. They propose putting it all up to secure bail. https://t.co/vosFvQuBZ6 — Ben Wieder (@benbwieder) December 15, 2020

​Maxwell's team has also suggested having on-premises security guards 24/7 "for her own safety", who would also prevent her from leaving the residence at any time without prior approval by the court and would escort her if and when she is allowed to leave.

In support of her renewed bail application, Maxwell attached letters from her spouse, close friends and family members, her financial report, extradition waivers, expert affidavits and other documents.

Earlier, reports emerged suggesting that Maxwell would offer a $30 million bail to get out of jail before Christmas.

In July, a judge denied bail, reckoning that Maxwell posed a substantial flight risk and referring to her "sophistication" in hiding her wealth and her person.

Maxwell, who is in a Brooklyn detention centre in solitary confinement, is to appear in court in summer, and if proven guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison over six federal charges.

She is charged with assisting in the procurement of underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, who was convicted of paedophilia and reportedly committed suicide in prison 2019. Maxwell, Epstein's closest confidante, however, denied any wrongdoing, as, according to her, she "never observed Jeffrey having sex with a minor".