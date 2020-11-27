Register
19:46 GMT27 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Special discount on Black Friday sales is offered at a fashion store, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Zurich, Switzerland November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

    Black Friday: How COVID Pandemic Changed Shopping Habits in 2020

    © REUTERS / ARND WIEGMANN
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1b/1081297748_0:0:3128:1760_1200x675_80_0_0_27c94169badcfb767f21e240ce42eda8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202011271081297164-black-friday-how-covid-pandemic-changed-shopping-habits-in-2020/

    Covid-19 has changed people's behaviour in many different ways but Christmas is still Christmas and presents still need to be bought which means that Black Friday will remain the key date in the shopping calendar - even as millions of people remain stuck at home.

    Black Friday marks the start of the holiday shopping season when millions of people go out to stores to buy their Christmas presents. But the global pandemic means that this year will be very different from previous years in several key aspects:

    First the bad news. Good deals will be thin on the ground - previous Black Fridays have seen some amazing bargains but many sought-after items are going to be in short supply this year due to supply chain disruptions so promotions might not be as good as they usually are.

    The good news of course is that those shoppers who are fortunate enough to be able to go out and spend their cash in person, whether in their favourite city centre shopping boulevards or out of town shopping malls, will find things somewhat less hectic than they are accustomed to

    It seems unlikely that they will have to put up with scenes like this ASDA store in London where fights broke out and customers trampled each other in the rush to grab themselves a new tv set.

    And they almost certainly won't have to put up with craziness as seen in a Victoria's Secret outlet in Chattanooga, Tennessee two years ago when customers stampeded to get their hands on the latest ladies' fashions. 

    Those who can get out to stores safely will probably count themselves as the lucky ones.

    Need rather than want

    But the reality for most people is that they will be stuck at home due to the lockdown restrictions inplace around the world.

    So for most people, the shift to online will be the main difference this year. 

    Global marketing communications company, Wunderman Thompson, predicts that Amazon will account for 65% of all Black Friday spending in 2020 with at least 67% of UK consumers ditching bricks and mortar outlets in favour of web-based spending. 

    Shoppers are also going to be going online to buy different stuff. In previous years Black Friday has been driven by people buying products that they want but this year it's going to be more about buying stuff that they actually need with a focus on practical appliances that make life easier

    And because people are stuck at home they're going to be buying work-from-home-devices like computers, along with exercise equipment and kitchen appliances that will allow them to prepare meals at home.

    Beating the delivery rush

    Shoppers are also spending their money earlier than ever this year to beat the Christmas rush in order to make sure that they get their deliveries on time. Research from the UK shows that fewer than 2 percent of shoppers are waiting until Christmas Eve to buy their presents this year.

    Another difference this year is that the average Black Friday online consumer is older. In previous years tech-wary older generations have steered away from the internet but the pandemic has forced more consumers to get online, including grandma and grandpa.

    Pandemic inspired tech changes

    For kids meeting Santa in his grotto has been an essential part of the Christmas experience for decades. But this year retailers are even trying to move this online, including using virtual Santas to woo the youngsters.

    Click and collect services are also booming - shoppers are not going to be able to get out and about this year as normal so stores are putting their deals on the web while still allowing people to drive to the stores to pick up big box items such as televisions.

    And finally Black Friday wouldn't be Black Friday without some kind of backlash  ad this year is no exception. Some retailers have decided that they don't want to take part in Black Friday at all and are resisting the pressure to cut prices.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Tags:
    shopping, Black Friday
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse