Register
12:04 GMT26 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Music-streaming apps clockwise from top left, Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Pandora and Google on an iPhone. A federal copyright board in 2018 raised the music-streaming royalties for songwriters and music publishers by more than 40 percent after a dispute which had pitted songwriters against steadily growing music-streaming services. Picture taken 28 January 2018.

    Spotify Staff Threaten Strike if They Cannot Control Joe Rogan Content - Report

    © AP Photo / AP Photo/Jenny Kane
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106466/10/1064661085_0:155:2704:1676_1200x675_80_0_0_6b26ed4cb67e95c6a72e0cb3c9268360.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202009261080577025-spotify-staff-threaten-strike-if-they-cannot-control-joe-rogan-content---report/

    In May, Spotify signed a contract worth $100 million with American comedian and UFC colour commentator, Joe Rogan, to bring his ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast exclusively to the digital-streaming platform by September, including moving his full library, dating back 11 years. Spotify employees protested against some of the comedian’s content.

    A group of Spotify staff in New York is threatening to strike in protest of the platform’s decision not to impose direct editorial oversight on the content of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, MMA Mania reported.

    Although some demands have already been met by the company’s management, including omitting multiple past episodes such as interviews with Milo Yiannopoulos, Gavin McInnes, and Alex Jones who are all considered far-right commentators, the workers remained dissatisfied, vowing to make a high-profile walkout or strike, according to the outlet.

    The workers are reportedly demanding the company grant them the ability to edit or remove parts of future interviews in the recently bought podcast, or even ban the upload of whole episodes that would be considered problematic.

    In addition, staff demanded the right to issue warnings, make corrections, and fact-check Rogan’s material.

    According to Digital Music News, the Spotify management rejected further demands by the staff, arguing that Rogan’s content does not violate any of the platform’s guidelines.

    Spotify signed a multi-year deal with Joe Rogan in May this year. The exclusive arrangement, worth $100 million, included airing the podcast's 11-year library which, as of 25 September, has 1,541 episodes.

    View this post on Instagram

    Announcement: the podcast is moving to @spotify! Starting on September 1 the podcast will be available on Spotify as well as all platforms, and then at the end of the year it will move exclusively to Spotify, including the video version. It will remain FREE, and it will be the exact same show. It’s just a licensing deal, so Spotify won’t have any creative control over the show. They want me to just continue doing it the way I’m doing it right now. We will still have clips up on YouTube but full versions of the show will only be on Spotify after the end of the year. I’m excited to have the support of the largest audio platform in the world and I hope you folks are there when we make the switch!

    A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan) on

    Related:

    Joe Rogan's Chats With Conservative Guests Mysteriously Missing From Spotify Podcast Archives
    Joe Rogan Annoys Fans Bragging About Ability to Get As Many COVID-19 Tests As He Wants
    Joe Rogan Says Considering 'Jet' to Texas Due to California's Strict Lockdown Measures
    'We're Cancelling Joe Rogan': Comedian Under Fire For Laughing At Stories of Coerced Sex Acts
    Tags:
    Podcast, music, Spotify
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dr. Morris Nafash, research director for the Bazooka Bubble Gum Company, whose job it was to test the texture and elasticity of the gum and to develop new flavors, is pictured measuring with an outside caliper a bubble blown by Josephine Zack on 16 September 1949 in New York. Brooklyn-born Dr. Nafash came to his post after 11 years as a researcher at Columbia University's department of chemical engineering. He blew about 100 bubbles a day and thinks kids probably won't ever blow bubbles much bigger than at present because the kid's face gets in the way.
    Better Together: Chewing Gum for a Happy Life
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse