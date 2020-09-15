JoeMustShow Hashtag Trending on Social Media After Trump Says 'I Do!' to Joe Rogan Debate

Social media users are demanding Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden turn up for a debate with President Donald Trump chaired by Joe Rogan.
Journalist Tim Pool started the hashtag on Tuesday, a day after Trump enthusiastically agreed to the four-hour marathon debate proposed by comedian and UFC commentator Rogan.
PollWatch used it when it tweeted the results of its informal Twitter survey showing overwhelming enthusiasm for the face-off.
And Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins said on Tuesday he would debate with Trump if Biden would not.
The new hashtag and the Rogan-mediated debate proved popular on social media:
Parodies of the debate were already on the internet before Biden has even responded to the offer:
