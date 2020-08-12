Register
22:28 GMT12 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Monday, April 13, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew visits the AkzoNobel Decorative Paints facility in Slough, England. Prince Andrew's effort to put the Jeffrey Epstein scandal behind him may have instead done him irreparable harm. While aides are trying to put the best face on his widely criticized interview with the BBC, royal watchers are asking whether he can survive the public relations disaster and remain a working member of the royal family

    Epstein Made Young Women Have Sex With Prince Andrew to Gain Power Over Him, Documentary Claims

    © AP Photo / David Parker
    Society
    Get short URL
    230
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080148919_0:114:2001:1239_1200x675_80_0_0_682589d6e706c2ef470ae69063d1a7ea.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202008121080148951-epstein-made-young-women-have-sex-with-prince-andrew-to-gain-power-over-him-documentary-claims/

    Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier and convicted sex offender, sentenced for sexual abuse and procurement of women and underage girls. He died while in jail under additional charges of sex trafficking, committing suicide, according to a coroner report.

    Jeffrey Epstein ordered young women to have sex with powerful men, including Prince Andrew, to manipulate and ensure he had power over them, according to a documentary, 'Surviving Jeffrey Epstein' that premiered Sunday

    Virginia Roberts, an Epstein accuser, appeared in the documentary to reveal that Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew three times - in London, in New York and on Epstein's private Caribbean island. 

    Roberts also said that Epstein's trafficking of young women was organized so that he could manipulate powerful people.

    "There were times that he would send me on a commercial flight to go meet the people… saying, ‘I want you to take care of them and report back to me what they liked, what you did for them',” she claimed.

    Another accuser, Lisa Philips, said other girls had been escorted to Prince Andrew as well, noting that most of the girls preferred not to share thoughts on their experience with him, except for one, who echoed allegations that she was "instructed" by Epstein to "go into the room and have sex with Prince Andrew". Not elaborating on his relationship with the Duke of York, Epstein, according to the women, only "hinted" at reasons for sex trafficking for the UK royal. 

    “He just mentioned that he needs to have something on people", Philips said.

    According to the documentary, former Epstein associates insisted that every guest bedroom in his house was equipped with cameras.

    "The stories I kept on hearing were that in every guest bedroom in Jeffrey Epstein’s house, there were hidden cameras. And that part of Jeffrey’s ability to manipulate was that he had this video of powerful men having sex with underage girls. And these recordings were held in a safe that Jeffrey was using as a power tool to manipulate wealthy guys to make them do whatever he wanted", Christopher Mason, a New York Times journalist, said, describing the allegations.

    Prince Andrew, who faced suspicions in association with Epstein and his lover Ghislaine Maxwell, has denied the allegations. Maxwell, who is currently charged with sex trafficking, has also denied wrongdoing.

    A source close to Prince Andrew, cited by The Sun, said that "Virginia Roberts is being badly advised by her legal team into making ever more outrageous claims in the hope of provoking a reaction".

    "If there was even a shred of evidence to suggest that the Duke of York had been involved in such a criminal endeavour, he would have been arrested. He has not been", the unnamed source said.

    A financier and a sex offender, Epstein faced additional charges of sex trafficking minors, and is claimed to have committed suicide in his cell after being convicted.

    Related:

    Prince Andrew Reportedly Socialised With 'Under the Radar' Second Jeffrey Epstein 'Co-conspirator'
    Prince Andrew Used Puppet of Himself to Grope Epstein Accuser, Another Woman, Court Docs Claim
    Photos Show Ghislaine Maxwell Together With Frenchman Who 'Presented Epstein With 12-Year-Old Twins'
    Epstein’s Pal Maxwell Kept in ‘Uniquely Onerous’ Pre-Trial Conditions, Lawyers Claim
    Tags:
    Sex Trafficking, Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein, UK, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Introvert's Dream: Most Isolated Houses Across the Globe
    Introvert's Dream: Most Isolated Houses Across the Globe
    History Schmistory
    History Schmistory
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse