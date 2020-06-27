Register
27 June 2020
    Margot Robbie arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Margot Robbie Reportedly Set to Star in Pirates Caribbean Franchise, but Fans Want Johnny Depp Back

    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss/Invision
    Aussie Margot Robbie will reportedly lead the all-women cast in an upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff, which is said to shift away from the portrayal of iconic Captain Jack Sparrow.

    Australian actress Margot Robbie is set to take over after Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean and star in an all-female rendition of Disney’s most lucrative franchise, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

    Robbie is expected to lead the cast in the new spin-off, with writer Christina Hodson, author of Birds of Prey, tapped to pen the script for the new, female-fronted pirate movie.

    However, far from everyone seems to have been excited by the news.

    “I really love Margot Robbie, but 'Pirates of the Caribbean' without Johnny Depp makes no sense”, one saddened Twitterian wrote in French, with another posting:

    “Just a reminder that Margot Robbie landed a role in the new Pirates of the Caribbean and you know who trended? Johnny Depp. Read the room. #NoJohnnyNoPirates".

    Many more likewise remembered Johnny Depp in his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow, suggesting that he should return.

    Depp was reportedly fired by Disney and is not expected to return as a character in the forthcoming production due to accusations of domestic violence made by his former partner Amber Heard. Disney reportedly stated that they love the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, but want prefer to bring vitality and fresh life to it.

    © RIA Novosti.
    Johnny Depp reveals the secret of pirate Jack Sparrow's popularity

    Following his appearance as Jack Sparrow, Depp bagged an Oscar nomination in 2004 for the Best Actor in a Leading Role category, but lost to Sean Penn, who gritted out the award for his portrayal of James "Jimmy" Markum in Mystic River. Depp last starred in Pirates of the Caribbean in 2017 - in Dead Men Tell No Tales, which proved to be a real box office hit, internationally making as much as $980 million.

    Johnny Depp in Queensland, Australia
    © CC0
    Johnny Depp in Queensland, Australia

    The new project with Margot Robbie, currently in the early stages of development, is not intended to be a spinoff of the iconic franchise that centred on the adventures of pirate Jack Sparrow, the Hollywood Reporter wrote. It suggested that it would rather be an entirely new story with new characters under the Pirates of the Caribbean moniker, itself inspired by a long-running attraction at Disneyland - a rollercoaster that opened in 1967.

    Also, the new project will be separate from the already announced reboot of the popular franchise that Pirates of the Caribbean’s Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin are currently working on. However, both cinematic projects are said to be produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

