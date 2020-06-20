Elon Musk Denies Having Threesome With Cara Delevingne and Johnny Depp's Ex-Wife

The tech entrepreneur believes time is the most precious asset, urging the Pirates of the Caribbean star and his ex-wife Amber Heard to put their grievances and mutual blame game behind them.

Elon Musk has advised Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to “bury the hatchet and move on” while outright denying to Page Six about ever having a threesome with Heard and Cara Delevingne back in 2016, around the time of Depp’s breakup with Heard, as has been recently claimed.

“Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it's all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!” Musk remarked.

The tech maverick told the media outlet that fresh allegations that he hooked up with Delevingne and Heard at Depp's LA penthouse after Heard left the Pirates of the Caribbean star were completely wrong. “Cara and I are friends, but we've never been intimate. She would confirm this,” Musk wrote, going on to separately confirm the timeline of his dating Heard: “Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don't think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!”

© AP Photo / Evan Agostini, left, and Jordan Strauss/Invision This combination photo shows Elon Musk at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif., left, and actress Amber Heard at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 14, 2016, in Los Angeles

As part of the Hollywood star’s $50 million defamation suit, Depp’s lawyers have collected depositions from dozens of former friends and confidantes, including Josh Drew, who was previously married to Heard's friend, Raquel 'Rocky' Pennington.

In excerpts obtained by the Daily Mail, Depp's legal team asked Drew, who reportedly lived rent free in one of the multiple apartments nearby that Depp also owned, what he knew of Heard's alleged ménage a trois.

Drew was reported to have offered evidence claiming the three had an affair in late 2016 around the time he and Amber split up. Depp claimed in March that his ex-wife had had an affair with tech entrepreneur = Musk so as to obtain legal services in her defamation case against him, according to text messages revealed during the court hearing.

Depp’s lawsuit filed in early 2019 came in response to Heard’s claims over the surfaced images of her with a bruised eye and face from around the time of their breakup. The model claimed she sustained bruises at Depp’s hands when he allegedly threw a phone at her during a row at their home in 2016. This court case is separate from the one Johnny Depp filed against the parent company of UK news outlet The Sun, which came about after an article published in the tabloid branded the actor a “wife-beater" following Heard’s claims.

Depp has called out his ex-wife’s abuse allegations, which she originally made in an op-ed for The Washington Post, as "an elaborate hoax”, insisting it was in actual fact she who was violent to him during their tumultuous two-year union. The domestic abuse allegations were also taken with a pinch by Depp’s ex-long-time partner singer Vanessa Paradis.

In her witness statement she reportedly offered a really positive description of her ex, and father of her two children. "I have known Johnny for more than 25 years. We've been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together", Vanessa said, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "Through all these years I've known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous, and non-violent person and father... He was never violent or abusive to me,” she shared.

In a fresh development in the Depp-Heard legal battle, the court case against Amber Heard hit another snag after earlier being delayed due to the coronavirus crisis. Amber Heard’s legal team has quit, forcing Heard to look for another one, according to Cinema Blend.