Photos: NASA Astronaut Shares 'Super Cool View' of Annular Solar Eclipse From Space

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy tweeted some fascinating images straight from orbit, showing an amazing view of the annular solar eclipse. According to the astronaut, the crew caught the angle just right as the ISS passed over China in the morning.
Cassidy noted that this was a "pretty neat way to wake up on Father's Day morning" and congratulated Twitter followers on the holiday.
Super cool view of the Annular Solar Eclipse which passed by our starboard side as we flew over China this morning. A pretty neat way to wake up on Father's Day morning! Hoping all of the dads in the world have a wonderful day! #Eclipse #FathersDay #HappyFathersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/vJx5yOFAcb— Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) June 21, 2020
The partial solar eclipse took place on 21 June. Some parts of Asia and Africa, including China, India, the Central African Republic, Congo, Ethiopia and southern Pakistan, had the best view of the rare natural phenomenon of the moon blocking the center of the sun and forming a shining circle known colloquially as the "ring of fire".
All comments
Show new comments (0)