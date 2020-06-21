Video: Partial Solar Eclipse Visible in the Sky Over Tehran

A partial solar eclipse is visible over the sky of the Iranian capital, Tehran, Sunday, 21 June. Set to begin at 09:04 local time (04:34 GMT), the phenomenon is expected to reach its peak at 10:16 (05:46 GMT) and finish at 11:38 (07:08 GMT).
This eclipse can be observed from parts of Africa and Asia, including the Central African Republic, Congo, Ethiopia, southern Pakistan, northern India, and China.
The solar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon and earth are aligned, and the annular eclipse is when the moon covers the sun's center, leaving the sun's visible outer edges often referred to as the "ring of fire".
