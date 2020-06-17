Melania Trump Uses Her Fashion Skills to Help US President Appear in Best Light, Reports Say

US First Lady Melania Trump shares her modelling tips and tricks with the president so that he can present himself and be photographed in the most flattering way, according to reports about a new book on the Slovenian-American former model.
"Before a photoshoot, she has been heard telling Trump to slightly lift and extend his chin", a fragment quoted in The Daily Beast says.
Mrs Trump has told the US president that he can "tighten and define his facial muscles by placing his tongue on the roof of his mouth", according to an excerpt from the book.
Tomorrow, @marycjordan shares the untold story of Melania Trump in THE ART OF HER DEAL with @sallyquinndc. Register here --> https://t.co/zEhRUK8vN4 pic.twitter.com/mzZN6ekWlo— Politics and Prose (@PoliticsProse) June 16, 2020
"At the 2018 state dinner she organized for the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, she was overheard 'stage-managing' Trump's movements, as one person described it", another quote from the book said.
The White House has not commented on the matter.
Melania and Donald Trump married in 2005; they have one son, Barron William Trump, 14.
