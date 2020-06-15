No Wishes From Melania: The First Lady Ignores Donald Trump’s Birthday on Social Media

The president of the United States received many birthday wishes on Sunday, when he turned 74. He was publicly praised by his daughters Tiffany and Ivanka; his sons Don Jr. and Eric both shared some photos with their dad accompanied by sweet “we love you” messages. But there was one congratulation visibly absent from the list.

Donald Trump has spent his 74th birthday at his golf course in New Jersey, the Daily Mail reported, with his eldest daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner spotted alongside him. However, no one has apparently seen Melania Trump celebrating the president’s big day. Nor had she publicly wished her husband of 15 years a happy birthday.

Instead, Melania Trump retweeted a message marking the 245th anniversary of the US Army, acknowledging the bravery and commitment of American soldiers. She did not, however, repost, any messages wishing her husband well, and there were plenty.

© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, June 14, 2020, after stepping off Marine One as he returns from his golf club in New Jersey

Trump’s oldest daughter and advisor Ivanka shared a number of pics with her dad on Twitter; one of them even featured her in her early years sitting on her father’s knee. “Love you!”, Ivanka captioned the post. And she was not the only one of Donald’s five children who expressed love to their father; both Eric and Don Jr. made celebratory posts on Instagram. But not a word from Melania.

​The president himself retweeted one of the birthday messages from a follower that was accompanied by a photo of POTUS dancing with his wife, but did not comment on it.

Happy Birthday Mr. President!

America is blessed beyond measure to have you in the White House. You're promoting all that is good and decent in our land as you battle for all Americans.

🇺🇸We are behind you!🇺🇸@realDonaldTrump#MAGA #KAG #FoxNews#HappyBirthdayTrump#SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/6odimFgDZl — Michael Nöthem (@mikandynothem) June 14, 2020

Last year, the first lady also did not find it necessary to send any birthday messages to her husband in public. Instead, Melania resorted to both Twitter and Instagram to widely praise the Trump administration for its commitment to fight against “the opioid epidemic”. For many, this acknowledgement could mean much more than simply “I love you” message.

© AP Photo / Alex Brandon White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump, the daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump, walk across the tarmac to board Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, Sunday, June 14, 2020

However, this year’s failure to publicly congratulate Donald Trump comes shortly after it was suggested by a soon-to-be-released book “The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump” that POTUS delayed her move to White House back in 2017 as she was allegedly re-negotiating her prenuptial agreement with her husband, after learning new about his apparent infidelity with porn star Stormy Daniels.

The First Lady, however, said at that time that the delay came as she was not willing to interrupt her son’s studies in New York in the middle of the school year. Melania Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said that this book by the Washington Post journalist Mary Jordan was nothing else but a “fiction” based on “false information”.