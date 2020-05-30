Pamela Anderson Opens Up About What Happened to Her Iconic Red Swimsuit From 'Baywatch'

Did Pamela Anderson really get rid of her iconic red swimsuit from “Baywatch”? No way! The 52-year-old actress, model and activist still has it and even dons it from time to time when trying to give her friends “mouth to mouth” while getting out of the pool with her iconic costume on, Anderson recently told Fox News.
“Oh, I have one right here in my top drawer! It still fits,” the international sex symbol revealed during her interview. “I have worn it on occasion just to be funny with my friends.”
Iconic Swimsuits - Pamela Anderson on "Baywatch," 1995. pic.twitter.com/J5ossVlLw8— Tom Maloney (@t2gunner) July 12, 2014
According to Anderson, who played the character C.J. Parker for five seasons on the show, she can “mostly” be seen wearing her one-piece uniform “just around the living room”.
Despite her starring career and a record number of Playboy cover photos, the model still admitted to the media that she “was painfully, painfully shy” in the past but eventually managed to get over it.
“I really hated that feeling,” the actress revealed. “I realised that nobody cares as much about what you're wearing or what you look like other than you. Nobody cares as much as you do. You're your own worst critic.”
Baywatch ran from 1992 to 1997 and according to several rankings of that time, eventually became the most-viewed TV series in the world.
#SoyDeLaGeneracion Locos por Pamela Anderson. Baywatch, gracias por tanto. pic.twitter.com/YjPLeJMhfw— Marco Antonio 🇻🇪📚 (@marcotituana) April 13, 2020
