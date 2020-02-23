Weeks After 12-Day Marriage to Pamela Anderson, Jon Peters Is Engaged to Another Woman – Reports

Peters is reportedly engaged to a woman named Julia Bernheim, according to Us Weekly - just three weeks after his breakup from “love of his life” Anderson.

The new engagement was revealed at an event attended by Peters and his new fiancee at the NASDAQ Closing Bell, according to the magazine. Bernheim might be an alias of the actress Julia Faye West, who appeared in "Ballet of Blood," "Reality Queen!" and the "Deadly Punkettes" TV series. Peters was dating West last month but left her to marry Anderson, according to Page Six. Reps for West and Peters have not yet confirmed the engagement.

Peters was previously slammed by Anderson for announcing that he had paid off $200,000 of the celebrity’s debt. The movie mogul denied making such comments.

Anderson announced she was engaged to Peters, her fifth husband, in a secret ceremony in Malibu. They split just 12 days later amid reports they never obtained a legal marriage license - Anderson told Fox News that they had put a delay on it.

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to reevaluate what we want from life and from one another," Anderson said via her rep. "Life is a journey and love is a process," she said. "With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process."