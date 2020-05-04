Register
    Bella Thorne poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in central London, 2 December 2019

    Bella Thorne Was Spotted Checking Out Aussie Model Ruby Rose During a Corona-Inspired Drive-by Bday

    © AP Photo / Joel C Ryan
    Society
    0 01
    The global pandemic has turned out to be quite difficult for those celebrating their birthdays this April and May; however, some inventive celebs have come up with a few great ideas to make their b-days unforgettable in spite of it all.

    Disney child star Bella Thorne was spotted eyeing Australian movie celebrity and model Ruby Rose during a birthday car parade, as the actresses came to congratulate their common pal Riawna Capri while still maintaining social-distancing rules, the Daily Mail revealed.

    Rose, 34, came to the party in her white Tesla, sporting multi-coloured hair and a casual pink T-shirt. As she approached the gathering, the Orange is the New Black star was closely followed by Thorne, whose face was shrouded in an elegant Chanel face mask.

    The two stars were then spotted closely interacting, as Thorne tried her best to keep her eyes off the Australian model, while the latter took her black mask off in order to take a sip from a bottle, the photos revealed, sparking gossip about the more-than-friendly relationship between the two.

    Meanwhile, just a few weeks ago, Thorne was openly lamenting on Instagram about missing her Italian boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo, who is currently stuck on another continent due to the coronavirus lockdown.

    Rose, however, was also more than eager to welcome all the approaching vehicles, as the drivers wished her mutual friend a happy birthday. The makeshift motorcade included Twilight celebrity Ashley Greene, who joined the car party with her husband Paul Khoury and later shared her impressions from the event on Instagram.

    “Guys, this is one of the best ideas ever because, obviously, we all have to social distance. People can't celebrate their birthdays the way that they want to! So they are doing a car drive-by parade for her birthday,” Greene exclaimed in a short video.
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Ruby Rose, Australia, United States, Bella Thorne
