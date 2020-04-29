‘World vs. Virus’: White House Gift Shop Unveils COVID-19 Task Force Commemorative Coins

The White House Gift Shop is now offering COVID-19 commemorative coins, featuring the likenesses of members of US President Donald Trump’s task force, as well as slogans like “World vs. The Unseen Enemy.”

It’s the gift nobody wants for Christmas.

The COVID-19 novel coronavirus has killed more than 60,000 Americans and infected over a million, but some folks are already looking at the other side, marketing commemorative coins celebrating a victory over the pandemic that hasn’t happened yet.

Sputnik Screenshot Commemorative COVID-19 Task Force coins sold on the White House Gift Shop website

Sputnik Screenshot Alternate views of several commemorative COVID-19 Task Force coins sold on the White House Gift Shop website

“Everyday heroes suited up, everyday citizens did their part” one coin says around the front; “World vs. Virus: Together we fought the unseen enemy,” reads another inscription. The inverse side shows the White House Briefing Room podium, from which the president’s Coronavirus Task Force held its daily briefings; the coin lists members of the group, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx and Vice President Mike Pence.

In case that wasn’t enough to get you excited, your $100 purchase comes with a hand-signed parchment Certificate of Recognition for Your Service - if applicable, the site notes - as well as a black velvet coin case and presentation box.

Proceeds from the coin sales will be donated to one of five hospitals researching the novel coronavirus. There are only 1,000 coins available, so don’t dally, reader!

Despite your enthusiasm, folks on Twitter were not so amused by the news.

That is sick!!! Can this administration stoop any lower! What a bunch of losers!!! — Steelers78/90fan (@Steelers7890fan) April 29, 2020

​“WTF are they commemorating? We are still in the midst of this pandemic,” said one angry Twitterer. “A million American confirmed cases, nearly 60,000 dead. Maybe wait until the virus has been eradicated or at least brought under control before issuing these crappy coins.”

Another jokingly asked if the purchase came with “a complimentary quart of bleach,” referencing some bad medical advice recently given by the 45th president, creating a firestorm that is credited with ending the daily briefings.

Does it come with a complimentary quart of bleach? — Anomaly♡s Army (@edmeyer_able) April 29, 2020

​One person noted it “sounds like an Ivanka idea for sure,” as Trump’s daughter, who holds no political office and acts as an adviser, is known for meddling in presidential affairs.

If true... sounds like an Ivanka idea for sure.💵💵💵💵👎😜 — Robin (@Robin7850) April 29, 2020

​Surely this country has suffered enough?