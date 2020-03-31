Register
06:33 GMT31 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Alcoholism

    Finland Fears Spike in Alcoholism, Social Problems in the Wake of Coronavirus

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (110)
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105181/34/1051813439_0:99:1920:1179_1200x675_80_0_0_a7eef4b3f6a29f665c6f3e2dab5696c1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202003311078770760-finland-fears-spike-in-alcoholism-social-problems-in-the-wake-of-coronavirus/

    After almost two weeks in a partial state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Finland has seen a spike in calls to mental health hotlines. Warnings about substance abuse and aggravating social problems also abound.

    Social distancing, self-isolation, and telecommuting may put a financial and social strain on society, compounding Finns' traditional worries, experts have warned.

    “We have understood that this is a major health and economic risk, but I fear that the social aspect could be the most difficult. Isolation, alcohol, and the national Finnish character are a problematic equation”, Helsinki Mayor Jan Vapaavuori told national broadcaster Yle.

    Vapaavuori's take was shared by Harri Seppälä, substance abuse medical chief at healthcare provider Terveystalo. Largely remaining inside one's four walls is also a risk factor for increased alcohol consumption.

    “Normal social life is on hold, and social controls are gone. Even people who have no substance abuse problems might drink more. Especially for people who are already on the risk threshold for alcohol abuse, the journey to substance abuse is significantly higher than for moderate users”, Seppälä warned.

    Sepplä noted that while many alcohol abusers are socially functional, a state of emergency could upset this frail balance.

    “The social control you have at the workplace is not present during remote work, so colleagues or bosses don't see what shape you're in. In the evening you might consume more than you planned, thinking that it wouldn't matter in the morning”, he explained.

    Seppälä also warned about the aftershocks of the economic crisis.

    “If there is a lot of unemployment and bankruptcies, it will absolutely be reflected in people not doing well. It could be a tough situation if public finances that were not in great shape to begin with, were to radically worsen, while at the same time the need for different support systems and services increased”, Seppälä mused.

    The NGO Mental Health Finland (Mieli) said the proportion of coronavirus-related calls to their hotline has soared from 1.3 percent to over 15 in a single month.

    “People are distressed and wondering how to get through this. Some calls are from young women with anxiety. There are also younger people calling for ideas about how to pass the time in isolation”, Mieli crisis director Outi Ruishalme explained.

    Ruishalme stressed that families with a record of substance abuse and mental health issues will be the most affected by the crisis, as contact with the outside world is limited, and school and hobbies have been disrupted.

    Helsinki
    © AFP 2020 / PAAL AARSEATHER / LEHTIKUVA
    Finland Increases Anti-Corona Aid Package Five-Fold as Capital Area Gets Cordoned Off
    Meahwhile, the Finnish government decided yesterday that the country's emergency legislation will remain in force until 13 May at the earliest.

    As of 30 March, Finland had a confirmed 1,313 infections, 13 fatalities and 49 patients in intensive care.

    The pandemic that broke out the Chinese city of Wuhan in December has now reached almost every country on Earth, infecting more than 785,000 and killing over 37,800 people worldwide. Some 165,000 have recovered from the disease. The United States, Italy, and Spain have now become the main centres of the pandemic.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (110)

    Related:

    Hand Sanitiser, Face Masks Gobbled Up in Finland Amid Coronavirus Scare
    Crickets! Finland's Insect Food Boom Goes Bust
    Tags:
    alcoholism, coronavirus, COVID-19, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Online conference Kitties Against Coronavirus in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
    Stay Home, Pet Your Cat! Cute Feline Participants of 'Kitties Against Coronavirus' Online Conference
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse