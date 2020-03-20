Register
08:31 GMT20 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    -

    Norway Hits the Bottle Amid Coronavirus-Induced Booze Boom

    Pixabay/CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (222)
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107179/88/1071798840_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_1e52b8e87c0dda04adbb93c8422fec0c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202003201078638519-norway-hits-the-bottle-amid-coronavirus-induced-booze-boom/

    As nightlife, bars, and cultural institutions all went dormant following social distancing measures, the coronavirus has turned Norway's state monopoly on alcoholic beverages into a honey pot.

    Vinmonopolet, Norway's government-owned alcoholic beverage retailer, appears to be greatly benefiting from its decision to keep its doors open amid the coronavirus outbreak, as it has seen a strong increase in sales.

    “We sell far more than usual, and we expect to sell more in the days and weeks to come”, Vinmonopolet communications manager Jens Nordahl told TV2.

    Last week, sales reached 2.1 million litres, as opposed to 1.6 million litres in a normal week.

    “The reason is probably that there is almost no border trade, tax-free trade, or alcohol sales in the nightlife. Most of them are on a hiatus, which is why we see so many coming to us to shop instead”, Nordahl ventured.

    In the past week, customers also bought more per trade. While a single customer buys 2.2 litres on average, the average purchase has soared to 3 litres since the government's social distancing measures.

    Despite the booming business, Nordahl expressed hope that consumers will show moderation, and that total alcohol consumption will not increase.

    “This equals about a bottle more per transaction. We hope this means that customers are planning in advance or shop for friends and family, thus eliminating unnecessary shopping trips”, Nordahl said.

    Nordahl emphasised that Vinmonopolet has enough goods in store and can fully handle the increased sales.

    “There is no need to hoard”, he said.

    Nordahl is not aware of any Vinmonopolet employees having tested positive for COVID-19 and the stores are open as normal.

    “We are an alcohol policy tool, so if we are to shut down as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, this decision must be taken by politicians”, Nordahl said.

    So far, the boom is rather seen as an outlier, as previous experiences from 11 September 2001 or 22 July 2011, the day Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people in a twin terrorist attack, indicated that people tend to buy less alcohol during crises.

    Alcohol awareness organisation Av og till (Once in a while) expressed concern about the hoarding trend at Vinmonopolet.

    “It can be easy to slip into vacation mode a bit when you work from home and have no meetings to attend the next morning”, its Secretary General Randi Hagen Eriksrud warned.

    Vinmonopolet, colloquially shortened to Polet, is a state-run chain of liquor stores and the only one in the country allowed to sell beverages containing alcohol stronger than 4.75%.

    All Nordic nations bar Denmark have a history of temperance movements and prohibition, which still manifests itself in strict state control and high prices. Government monopolies are in place in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, and the Faroe Islands.

    Norway currently has 1,552 coronavirus cases, with six fatalities.

    With the number of cases rapidly increasing, the government has introduced emergency measures to stem the spread. All educational establishments are closed, along with many workplaces, shops, and other public services. Supermarkets and pharmacies remain open. Most Norwegian companies have home office arrangements in place whenever possible. Most pubs, bars, and restaurants are closed, forcing their owners to lay off staff.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (222)

    Related:

    Like Chernobyl: Norwegian Analyst Predicts Oil Prices Down to $10 Per Barrel
    Norway Loses One-Fifth of Its Oil Wealth as Krone Collapses, Analysts Say
    Tags:
    COVID-19, monopoly, alcohol, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A customer's cart filled with the supplies they're purchasing in response to news about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Real Canadian Superstore on Southwest Marine Drive in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
    Just in Case Food Cart: What the Virus is Prompting Shoppers to Buy
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse