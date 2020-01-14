Register
17:23 GMT +314 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019

    Netizens Slam BBC as Boris Johnson Refuses to Comment on Royal Family Controversy

    © AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107670/46/1076704653.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202001141078034638-netizens-slam-bbc-as-boris-johnson-refuses-to-comment-on-royal-family-controversy/

    Prince Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex announced that they would be stepping back from their ‘senior’ roles in the Royal family and will seek to become financially independent and spend more time in North America.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told BBC Breakfast that he was “absolutely confident” that the royal family could take care of its own affairs, and would refrain from commenting on the impending departure of Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

    "I think they are probably going to be able to sort it out easier without any particular commentary from me about this," Johnson said.

    ​The prime minister also added that “like most of our viewers” he is a “massive fan” of the Royal Family whom he described as a “fantastic asset” to the country.

    ​On the whole social media users seemed less than impressed with the questions about the royal family which BBC Breakfast put to the PM:

    ​Some pointed out the issues which weren’t being covered as a result of the focus on the royals:

    Others found it amusing to hear the PM say he was a massive fan of the Queen “like most of our viewers”

    ​​​The Queen released a full statement on the matter on 13 January saying that while the royal family would have “preferred Harry and Megan to remain “full-time working Members of the Royal Family” they nonetheless “respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life”. Last week the royal couple announced that they wanted to step back from their royal duties.

    Related:

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘Step Back’ From British Royal Family
    Queen Respects Harry’s and Meghan's Independence Wish but 'Would Prefer Them as Full-Time Royals'
    Rapper M.I.A Plans to Ask the Queen to Free Julian Assange
    Prince Harry Spoke to Queen Alone Before Royal Summit, Meghan's Dial-In Was Ditched - Report
    Tags:
    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, royal family, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Michigan Kirsten Haglund, second from right, reacts as she is named Miss America 2008 during the Miss America Pageant at the Planet Hollywood hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2008.
    Tears of Joy: 'Miss America' Pageant's Most Emotional Moments in 40 Years
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse