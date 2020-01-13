Queen Respects Harry’s and Meghan's Independence Wish but 'Would Prefer Them as Full-Time Royals'

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who have the title of the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, announced that they would like to step back as senior royals and be financially independent from the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II has agreed to a "period of transition" for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the monarch's statement says, following a summit in Sandringham.

According to the statement, the royal family had "very constructive discussions" on the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and it has been agreed "that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK".

"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family," the statement says.

"These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days," the end of the statement says.

A New Role for the Sussexes

Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that they want to become financially independent from the royal family and live part-time in Canada. They added, however, that they won't abdicate their title and will retain their residence at Frogmore.

As far as their funding is concerned, the couple suggested giving up the Sovereign Grant, which the government pays annually to support the Royal Family in its official duties. According to them, it currently accounts for nearly 5 per cent of their current staff costs.

The Duke and the Duchess proposed that they could divide their time between the UK and Canada.

During their statement last week, Harry and Meghan said that they intend to continue to honour their duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and their patronages.

Commenting on their security, the couple said that it is provided by armed Metropolitan Police officers and is mandated by the Home Office. According to shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry, this arrangement should continue.