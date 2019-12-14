Eros & Thanatos: Top 6 Murder and Suicide Cases of the Past Decade That Involve Porn Stars

While one porn actress only sought to enlist the services of a hitman, a certain male performer murdered and dismembered a person and then mailed the body parts to several destinations in his native country.

On several occasions during recent years, porn actors and actresses made headlines by either taking their own lives or the lives of others.

Here’s a brief recap of some of the more notorious such cases that attracted the media attention.

Jessica Jaymes

In September 2019, prolific porn film performer Jessica Jaymes died due to a seizure and chronic ethanol abuse, following “a history of depression, suicidal ideations, suicide attempts, by prescription medication and cutting wrists”, as the person who wrote the autopsy report put it.

Katrina Danforth

Earlier this year, porn actress Katrina Danforth was convicted for attempting to hire an assassin to murder the father of her child.

August Ames

In December 2017, porn actress August Ames committed suicide after enduring a massive backlash over her refusal to participate in a scene with a male actor who had done gay porn.

Yurizan Beltran

That same month, another porn star, Yurizan Beltran, was found dead in her apartment following an apparent drug overdose.

Luka Magnotta

In 2012, Canadian former porn star Luka Magnotta murdered a Chinese international student named Lin Jun, dismembering his body and mailing the parts to elementary schools and federal political party offices.

Following his arrest during the same year, Magnotta was convicted of first-degree murder in 2014 and sentenced to life in prison.

Amanda Logue

Florida porn actress Amanda Logue, also known as “Sunny Dae”, was sentenced to 40 years in the slammer after she and her boyfriend, a porn actor named Jason Andrews (who was sentenced to life in prison for the crime), murdered tattoo parlour owner Dennis Abrahamsen during a sex party in 2010.