New Podcast May Unravel the Mystery of Porn Star August Ames' Suicide

The podcast's creators hint at a certain "triggering event" and the involvement of a "shady individual" who may have played a prominent role in the demise of the porn actress.

A year after porn star August Ames ended her career and life by committing suicide, an upcoming Audible podcast made by investigative journalist Jon Ronson and produced by Lina Misitzis promises to shed the light on the circumstances of her demise.

The podcast, which is expected to be released on January 4, features interviews with Ames’ friends and family members, as well adult industry workers, “some of whom wished to remain anonymous”.

Ronson and Misitzis also highlight a certain event which possibly became the "triggering incident" for Ames’ suicide, along with the involvement of a "shady individual".

The news website points out, however, that the duo gloss over Ames’ previous suicide attempts while at the same time making "some startling observations" about her death.

READ MORE: Adult Film Actress August Ames Kills Self After Being Targeted for Homophobia

In December 2017, Ames killed herself after enduring massive backlash over her refusal to participate in a scene with a male actor who had done gay porn.