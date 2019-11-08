Porn Star Jessica Jaymes Suffered From Depression and Attempted Suicide Prior to Her Death - Report

Jessica Jaymes, who rose to fame in the adult film industry after signing a contract with Hustler in 2004 and starring in the movie “The Porn Identity”, was found dead in September, allegedly from natural causes. Jaymes was reported to have suffered from chronic health issues, including mental troubles.

Porn star Jessica Jaymes, born Redding, had suffered from serious depression and attempted suicide multiple times prior to her death in September 2019, caused by a seizure related to the chronic abuse of alcohol, a report obtained by Radar Online reads.

According to Senior Deputy Medical Examiner Odey C. Ukpo who wrote the autopsy report, the 40-year-old actress had “a history of depression, suicidal ideations, suicide attempts, by prescription medication and cutting wrists”, with her body also showing multiple scars on her wrists and forearms.

Rest easy beautiful. You were so kind and so generous, I’ll never forget you coming to take care of me after my rhinoplasty, you always had a way of making people laugh, and your energy was electric⚡️❤️🙏🏼 @jessicajaymes pic.twitter.com/jd2MHUJ9aL — Jaclyn Taylor (@TheJaclynTaylor) September 18, 2019

​Jaymes’ last suicide attempt was reportedly in April 2019, when the actress overdosed on the prescription drug Ambien and cut her wrists, while leaving a suicide note behind. The report allegedly said that adult film actress “drank alcohol, blacked out, and then overdosed on sleeping medication” on 9 April. She was also said to have been hospitalised several times on an involuntary basis.

Jessica Jaymes was found dead on 17 September, after her friend and ex-husband found the actress unconscious at her house in San Fernando Valley, California. Although he immediately called emergency services, Jaymes was declared dead upon the ambulance’s arrival. Prescription medication bottles and multiple pills were reportedly found around the scene.

The porn actress starred in more than 200 adult films, including her breakthrough movie “The Porn Identity”, and was the first contract model to become a member of the AVN Hall of Fame.