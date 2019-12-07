Twitter in Mourning as 'Friends' Actor and Tony Award-Winner Ron Leibman Dead at 82

American actor Ronald Leibman won both the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Play in 1993 for his performance as Roy Cohn in Angels in America.

Ron Leibman, the versatile actor known for his Tony Award-winning performance in Angels in America: Millennium Approaches and for his roles in such films as Where's Poppa?, Slaughterhouse-Five, and Norma Rae, died on 6 December of pneumonia in New York City at the age of 82, family representatives told The Hollywood Reporter.

Leibman, is also known for his role as Rachel's (Jennifer Aniston) rich, short-tempered father, on the sitcom Friends who used to torment Ross (David Schwimmer), Rachel's romantic interest.

Rest in peace Ron Leibman ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xgYKuqjLJc — stephaniiee (@SteffGiles627) December 7, 2019

​Social media users have published their favourite photos of the actor, expressing their grief and sorrow at Leibman's death.

«It’s a metaphor daddy»

Ron Leibman, who played Rachel’s dad has passed away.

Rest in peace❤️ pic.twitter.com/PhX76Nnw5K — Hedda (@FanistonGirl) December 7, 2019

— emily not blunt (@idinasblunt) December 7, 2019

— Shot By Jack (@Shot_By_Jack) December 7, 2019

— Jack Walsh (@Jerk_Burton) December 7, 2019

no one will ever be hotter to me than ron leibman in NORMA RAE. look at that pinkie hooked on that fence. what a gorgeous actor. pic.twitter.com/IKFeV7OgLX — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) December 7, 2019

Leibman also won an Emmy Award, "Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series", in 1979 for his lawyer character in the TV series Kaz (1978–79), which he also created and co-wrote.