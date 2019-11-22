US Teen Charged With Hate Crime After Listing Black Classmate as 'Slave for Sale' on Craigslist

The photo from the platform was later broadcast across social media, sparking a massive backlash from many users and resulting in a harsh response by the local police and the school administration.

An American teenager from Naperville, Illinois, has been charged with two counts of felony hate crime and one count of misdemeanour disorderly conduct after listing a black student as a "slave for sale" on Craigslist and adding a racial slur to the appalling post, WGN9 reported on Thursday.

Hey @paulkonrad on Fri the principal of NCHS D203 sent out an email (photo) in which he described a craigslist ad posted by a white student of a black student that included a racial slur as a “racially insensitive electronic post”. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/H2qNOXBzcF — Claudia (@Claudia_Plans) November 18, 2019

According to the broadcaster, who spoke with the mother of the victim, the two teens used to get along pretty well, but their friendship ended last October.

"They used to be friends, they are not anymore. The moment he started teasing my son, calling him dumb, making fun of his skin colour, saying 'shut up slave' last October", she said.

Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall has called the post "despicable and extremely offensive”, stating it does not reflect the local community.

This concludes the police investigation into a hate crime which no person and/or family should ever have to experience! https://t.co/ePuFOJwW9j — Robert W. Marshall (@ChiefRMarshall) November 20, 2019

​The 14-year-old suspect is now set to appear in court on 18 December.