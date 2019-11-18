Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ Inspired by Hollywood Classic to Release in Christmas 2020

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan-starrer “Lal Singh Chadha” inspired by Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump” that starred Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson, and Sally Field, will be released in Christmas 2020.

“Forrest Gump”, a 1994 American drama film directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by Eric Roth, is based on the 1986 novel by Winston Groom.

The story is about several decades in the life of Forrest Gump (played by Tom Hanks), a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events in the 20th century United States.

Aamir, whose last film “Thugs of Hindostan” failed at the box office, took to Instagram to share his first look from “Laal Singh Chaddha”. He wrote, " Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha."

​​Kareena, who will play Aamir's love interest in the film, auditioned for the role, the first time she has done so in her career.