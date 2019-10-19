Going Digital? Indian State Bans Using Cellphones in All Colleges and Universities

After taking note of the extensive use of mobile phones during college hours, the government of Uttar Pradesh has banned using cellphones in colleges and universities across the state, a circular issued by the Uttar Pradesh’s Directorate of Higher Education states.
The directive came after government authorities observed that students and teachers were spending their valuable time on mobile phones during the college hours, prompting a blanket ban on the use of mobile phones inside universities and colleges.
“Students will no longer be allowed to take or use mobile phones inside universities and colleges. The ban is also applicable to teachers across all universities and colleges in the state.”
The Directorate of Higher Education issued the circular to ensure a “better teaching environment for students across all colleges and universities in the state”.
The government’s move garnered mix reactions on social media.
