Register
22:10 GMT +307 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Delta airlines jet takes off at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus, Mich. Delta spokesperson Brian Kruse stressed that the airlines does not condone discrimination of any kind.

    ‘I’m Not Moving’: Woman Boards US Flight With No Boarding Pass, ID - Video

    © AP Photo/ Carlos Osorio
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    A woman managed to board a flight at Delta flight at Orlando International Airport bound to Atlanta on Saturday without a boarding pass.

    According to passenger Jenni Clemons, she notified the flight attendant that another person, Sylvia Rictor, was in her seat and was refusing to move. 

    ​"She said very bluntly, 'I'm not moving,'" Clemons told WFTV.

    When the flight attendant was unable to remove Rictor from the seat, the attendant called for assistance from a supervisor and a pilot, who were also unable to immediately remove Rictor. The employees asked Rictor for her plane boarding pass several times.

    "Who knows where I threw it. I just threw it out a soon as I got on the plane," Rictor said, according to Clemons.

    When employees asked Rictor for a form of identification, she showed them a picture of herself on her phone.

    "Ma'am, that's not a government-issued ID. That's a photo,” the unidentified flight attendant is quoted as saying to Rictor, who responded, “Well, this is just as good.""

    According to the passenger, Rictor, while cursing at the flight crew was eventually dragged off the plane by Delta personnel. It took about 45 minutes for employees to get Rictor off the plane.

    "They eventually told her, 'You're breaking federal law,'" Clemons told WFTV.

    After Clemons got situated in her seat, the plane began taxiing down the runway. However, moments later the plane stopped and returned to the gate.

    "We were stopped pretty quickly, and the pilot explained it was because the lady was not cooperating with TSA [Transportation Security Administration], and she did not have a ticket to any airline at all," Clemons said. "They could not figure out how she even got on the plane."

    All of the passengers were forced to deboard the plane and rescreened everyone as well as their luggage. TSA agents and canines also extensively searched the plane.

    In a statement to ABC News, a Delta spokesperson confirmed that the airline is “working with local law enforcement and the Transportation Security Administration on their investigation and we are conducting our own review of this as well. Safety and security is always our top priority." Delta did not immediately respond to Sputnik’s request for comment.

    A TSA spokesperson also confirmed to the New York Post that it is working with law enforcement to investigate the incident.

    The FBI has also been notified of the incident.

    Related:

    Watch: Passenger Films Moment Delta Plane’s Engine Malfunctioned
    Trump Nominates Delta Airlines Executive to Lead Federal Aviation Body
    US Delta Air Lines Passenger Slips Past TSA Agents, Flies to Japan With Firearm
    Delta Air Lines Expects $25 Million Drop in Revenue Due to Government Shutdown
    Delta IV-Heavy Rocket With US Spy Satellite Blasts Off From California (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    passenger, flight, Delta Airlines, Delta
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse