Watch: Passenger Films Moment Delta Plane’s Engine Malfunctioned

A day after a Delta Airlines flight was forced to land in North Carolina due to mechanical failure, a passenger who was onboard that flight shared a video of the frightful engine-that-couldn’t.

Delta Flight 1425, from Atlanta to Baltimore, was forced down at North Carolina’s Raleigh-Durham International Airport Monday when the port engine started having problems.

"The flight crew of Delta flight 1425 from Atlanta to Baltimore elected to divert to Raleigh, NC, out of an abundance of caution after receiving an indication of a possible issue with one of the aircraft's engines," a Delta spokesperson told local news station WRAL. "The flight landed without incident, and customers will be re-accommodated on an alternate aircraft."

A passenger sitting near the window revealed in a cell phone recording on Tuesday just what that problem was. In the brief, but startling footage captured high above the clouds, the center of the air intake opening on the plane’s turbofan engine can be seen bouncing around the inside against the spinning fan, the spot where it should have been attached glowing bright orange.

"The video was taken on a Delta flight from Atlanta on July 8th, 2019,” the video’s caption reads. The original was taken down, but this copy was uploaded by video sharing website ViralHog. “After the engine malfunctioned the plane made an emergency landing at Raleigh Durham airport in North Carolina. We’re not sure why the plane malfunctioned or what the cause was. They did say that the plane will now be retired."

All 154 people on board the McDonnell Douglas MD-88 model jet were unharmed by the incident.