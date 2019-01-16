Register
02:57 GMT +316 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Delta Air Lines jets parked at John F. Kennedy International Airport

    Delta Air Lines Expects $25 Million Drop in Revenue Due to Government Shutdown

    © AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
    US
    Get short URL
    130

    The partial US government shutdown, which is headed toward day 26, is now being blamed for imminent revenue losses that Georgia-based Delta Air Lines says could amount to an estimated $25 million for the month of January.

    Ed Bastian, chief executive officer at Delta, discussed the projected losses on CNBC Tuesday, explaining that the shutdown has caused the airline to experience a significant decrease in the number of government contractors and employees who seek to "keep climbing" with the company.

    "We encourage our elected officials to do their very best to resolve these differences as quickly as possible. We're not taking sides on the debate, but we need to get the business moving again," Bastian said, noting that the company's airliners were undergoing certification delays as a result of the US' Federal Aviation Administration shuttering some inspector functions.

    A US Customs and Border Patrol agent keeps watch at a checkpoint station.
    © AP Photo/ Eric Gay
    'I'm Not Getting Paid, I Know That': US Border Agent Supports Govt Shutdown

    "Hopefully [the shutdown] won't last too long."

    The current shutdown is now the longest of its kind in US history, surpassing the previous record of 21 days, which was set during the Clinton administration. The shutdown was triggered after US lawmakers failed to provide US President Donald Trump with funds for his long-promised wall along the US-Mexico border.

    Addressing reports of travelers experiencing extended waiting periods at various airports across the US, Bastian also noted that Delta employees are lending a hand by assisting security officials of the US' Transportation Security Administration with "non-security functions."

    "Certainly we're seeing longer lines in the airport… But broadly, I think it's sporadic," the CEO said. "Delta is stepping in; we're providing a lot of people in the [security] queues, helping to take any of the non-security functions off of the TSA's hands to the extent that we can."

    "I think it's hopefully going to be relatively smooth traveling for our customers," he added.

    A trash can overflows as people site outside of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial by the Tidal Basin, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Washington, during a partial government shutdown
    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    Trash, Truants, Toilet Paper: Government Shutdown Wreaks Havoc on National Parks
    Sputnik previously reported that several airports over the weekend were temporarily forced to close their concourses due to staffing issues sparked by the shutdown, and that travelers were forced to wait at security checkpoints for more than an hour in certain cases.

    Staffing setbacks are also the result of fed-up TSA agents submitting their resignation letters over the agency's failure to pay for their work and by federal workers opting to call in sick as a form of protest.

    "Every day I'm getting calls from my members about their extreme financial hardship and need for a paycheck," TSA Council President Hydrick Thomas told Yahoo Finance. "Some of them have already quit, and many are considering quitting the federal workforce because of the shutdown."

    Recently, reports surfaced detailing an incident earlier this month in which a Delta traveler managed to get through a TSA checkpoint and fly from Georgia's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Japan's Narita International Airport with a firearm. In a statement to Sputnik, TSA Spokesperson Thomas Kelly did not indicate whether or not the weapon was loaded.

    With no end of the shutdown in sight, financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey told Sputnik on Tuesday that Delta's losses are expected, as furloughed workers are choosing to "go with the essentials."

    Loud & Clear
    Dysfunctional America: The Politics Behind a Government Shutdown

    "The contractors have been mostly laid off as soon as the shutdown started, and now the government employees are missing their first paycheck. Imagine all the industries that these employees stimulate: airlines, restaurants, groceries, clothing and much, much more," Sankey said. "Going out to dinner on a Saturday may go from a weekly event to an unaffordable luxury."

    "When a government shutdown occurs, at first it can feel like nothing is happening. The TSA still shows up, and the price of milk stays the same. However, we're in the middle of a dangerous economic experiment," he added. Predicting what steps Delta may take to make up for its losses, Sankey told Sputnik that the airline may either layoff its employees or start cutting their benefits.

    Related:

    Trump Furious Over Dems 'Having Fun' Amid Government Shutdown
    Hillary Clinton Weighs In as Government Shutdown Drags On
    US Government Shutdown Appears as Surreal Reality TV in Washington
    All You Need to Know About US Government Shutdown
    Transatlantic Chaos Reaches UK as MPs Threaten Government Shutdown Over Brexit
    Tags:
    Government Shutdown, Delta Air Lines, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Photos of the KAMAZ Master team during the third stage of the Dakar 2019 Rally
    Roaring Engines and Fire: KAMAZ-Master Trucks Conquer Dakar 2019 Rally
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse