Spy Cameras Hidden in Lipstick, Goggles Used in India's Biggest Sex Scandal

New Delhi (Sputnik): New revelations in one of India's biggest quid pro quo sex scandal show that sophisticated gadgets were concealed in items such as lipsticks to honey-trap a large number of powerful bureaucrats and top politicians.

An investigating team in India’s Madhya Pradesh have arrested five women and their driver in an extortion racket run to blackmail powerful bureaucrats and politicians from both the ruling Congress Party and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The accused have admitted using several Bollywood actresses, sex workers, and women as young as 18-years-old to seduce people in power and take videos of them in compromising positions.

As many as 4,000 digital files have been found so far, containing over 1,000 sex chats, video clips and audio recordings of people caught in compromising positions.

The all-woman squad blackmailed powerful politicians and bureaucrats in order to extort large sums of money. They also acted as intermediaries for businessmen to get government contracts, thereby gaining large commissions.

One of the top officials of the investigating team has mentioned that the accused were using spy cameras installed in items like lipsticks and goggles to secretly film the victims as they took part in sex acts.

The women were arrested after an Indore Municipal Corporation officer approached police with a complaint, which led to the exposure of the scam.