Netizens Take a Swipe at Priyanka Chopra’s Tweet After She Lauds Climate Change Activist Greta

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in India for the release of her film The Sky is Pink, has invited a social media backlash over her personal political opinions, following her tweet congratulation Greta Thunberg for her fiery speech at the UN Climate Summit.

Swedish teen Greta Thunberg on 24 September amazed people across the world with her passionate speech chastising the world leaders for their failure to take decisive steps to thwart the climate crisis at the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, which she called a “betrayal”.

Joining the chorus with several international celebrities and prominent personalities, the Baywatch actress Priyanka lent her support to the 16-year-old Greta, saying it was a “much needed punch in the face”.

Thank you @gretathunberg for giving us the much needed punch in the face, for bringing your generation together and showing us that we need to know better, do more to save what is most critical. At the end of the day, we only have this one planet. #HowDareYou https://t.co/IiQ5NUavpD — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 24, 2019

However, little did she realise that her tweet would kick-start a trolling fest by netizens, who went tongs and hammer on her for her lavish lifestyle and called her a “hypocrite”.

Hey #PriyankaChopra

Hope you will get rid of this beast in larger interest of the environment

Oh and while you are at it, can you ask Nick to stop smoking and adding to the pollution #ClimateEmergency #HowDareYou pic.twitter.com/wRfdU7KFOG — Archie (@archu243) September 24, 2019

Now Priyanka will sell out her rolls Royce and other cars, will buy a bullock cart to bring generations together and will contribute to less polluted world .... as Air pollution is very harmful for Asthametic patients like her .... We are Proud of you 😘 Priyanka .. — Vampire Hunter (@kapil_arpit) September 24, 2019

Many took a sarcastic dig at the actress and reminded her of earlier controversy when she was photographed smoking a cigarette during a vacation in Miami while serving as a campaigner for asthma awareness in India.

@priyankachopra sucking out carbon dioxide from atmosphere to help mankind reduce the carbon footprint on the planet..!#hypocrisy thy name is #Bollywood !#ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/CMCJDZ1DVL — Eternal Optimist 🇮🇳 (@optimistsurgeon) September 24, 2019

Suddenly all Hypocrites are woken up and started supporting another Hypocrite in making....Wow pic.twitter.com/tvp5cGeu0G — रुपेश कुमार 🇮🇳 (@2Gangwar) September 25, 2019

Hey PiggyChops, stop travelling in (private) jets & cars, cycle to work, attend only environment-friendly events, use less water, avoid packaged food, smoke less cigg, stop using AC, fan, lights, fridge, expensive cars, have organic food, avoid buying more clothes. #BeTheChange — Rohit Chakraborty 🇮🇳 (@rohit_ckty) September 25, 2019

Another trolled the actress by sharing her picture from her youthful days and compared it to her current picture, saying “It’s time to ban plastic beauties”.

It's time to ban plastic beaut!es pic.twitter.com/fbRe1Ee8Mv — जॉन स्नो - The Lastbencher (@roflmojito) September 25, 2019

Here comes @priyankachopra with 18 feet cake and environment fiendly crackers to save the environment and support @GretaThunberg...both of you are hypocrite of first order.. pic.twitter.com/AnDikbFGJ2 — Glorious Indian (@sunil_nagar) September 24, 2019

On professional front, Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her film “The Sky is Pink”, scheduled to release on 11 October.