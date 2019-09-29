Mexico's 'Prince of Song' Jose Jose Dies at 71

Popular Mexican singer and actor Jose Romulo Sosa Ortiz, a cultural icon in his home country under the stage name Jose Jose, died on Saturday in a South Florida hospital at the age of 71, of pancreatic cancer, media reported, citing his assistant.

Jose Jose got his fame in the 70s and 80s with songs like "El Triste", "El Amar y el Querer", "Almohada", "Vamos a Darnos Tiempo", and others throughout a career that spanned over 60 years.

He received two Lifetime Achievement Awards in 2004 and 2013, as well as the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Award in 2005, TMZ reported.

Jose Jose had 20 Hot Latin Songs hits, with four reaching No.1. He also reportedly sold over 1.8 million albums in the United States and millions of copies more in other countries.

Jose Jose also had an acting career, starring in films and shows like "Sabor a mi," "Un sueno de amor," "Perdoname todo," "The Prettiest Ugly Girl" and others.

The beloved singer is survived by his wife of 24 years and 6 children.

Mexico's Prince of Song was nominated for several Grammy awards over the years, but never received the prize.