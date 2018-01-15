The Cranberries Lead Singer Dolores O'Riordan Dies Unexpectedly at 46

The Irish singer-songwriter's publicist confirmed Monday that The Cranberries frontwoman had passed away in London while in town for a recording session.

A statement put out by the publicist said that O'Riordan could provide no details as to cause of death. "Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," the statement said.

The rockstar was best known as the lead singer of the The Cranberries, an Irish alternative rock band that enjoyed great local and international success starting in the early 1990s, going on to sell over 40 million records. Notable for O'Riordan's haunting mezzo-soprano voice and strong-Limerick accent, The Cranberries would go on to sell five albums, with hits including Linger and Zombie, before taking a break in the 2000s before reuniting in 2009.

In the late 2000s, the singer launched a solo career, recording two solo albums. In 2014, she also joined alternative rock band D.A.R.K, becoming the band's lead vocalist.

A native of Ballybricken, Ireland, O'Riordan is survived by her three children.

The singer-songwriter's death was a heavy blow to fans, who justly pointed out that O'Riordan was simply 'way to young' to pass away.

Really sad news about Dolores O'Riordan. Gone at 46, way too young. Her beautiful voice will be greatly missed. RIP. — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) 15 января 2018 г.

Insanely lucky that I got to see Dolores O'Riordan live twice, once with her solo band, once with The Cranberries. What an incredible voice. RIP. — Name cannot be blank (@ChrisIsHCFest) 15 января 2018 г.

Dolores O’Riordan’s voice helped me understand my place in the world. Blasting linger a little louder today pic.twitter.com/JvoqRT5imP — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) 15 января 2018 г.

Devastating news about The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan, an absolute icon in music, such a unique sounding voice. 46 is no age. pic.twitter.com/weHt1FVsBW — Ian Young (@ianyoungkop) 15 января 2018 г.

The first time I heard Dolores O’Riordan’s voice on ‘Linger’ I thought it was one of the most spellbinding sounds I had ever heard. 46 years seems like such a criminally short life for such a delicate talent. pic.twitter.com/iqfwTikTbB — Clive 🇪🇺 (@Baking_Good) 15 января 2018 г.