DC and Marvel Comics Artist Ernie Colón Dies at Age of 88

Ernie Colón was known for his diversified career illustrating superhero and horror comics, he worked on Marvel's Black Widow the Coldest War GN (1990), Red Sonja vol. 2 #1–2 (1983) and DC's Blue Devil #6, 9 (1984–1985), Scooby-Doo #2, 4, 6, 8 (1997–1998).

The announcement about the American comics artist's death was made on his Facebook page.

It has been clarified that he died at the age of 88, and the cause of death was cancer. Colón has fought cancer for the past year.

Colón, born on 13 July 1931 in Santurce, San Juan, Puerto Rico, began his career at Harvey Comics. In collaboration with DC and Marvel, he worked on the creation of Beetlejuice #1 (1991), Casper and ... #1, 3 (1987–1988), Legion of Super-Heroes vol. 2-3 and etc. Colón also edited the Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and Flash comic books.

Social media users have shared photos of the artist's works, commemorating his memory.

RIP comic book artist Ernie Colón, probably best known for his work on Richie Rich; Casper; and, more recently, The 9/11 Report: A Graphic Adaptation, he also co-created Amethyst, Princess of Gemworld. pic.twitter.com/WEwQN3K0Vp — Toon Hall of Fame (@ToonHallofFame) August 9, 2019